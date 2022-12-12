The DAMS team today unveiled what will be the official line-up for the 2023 Formula 2 season. The transalpine team will join the rookie Arthur Leclerc with the Japanese Ayumu Iwasa.

The driver from the Red Bull nursery and Honda Formula Dream Project was confirmed by DAMS after a more than positive debut season in F2. In fact, Iwasa finished fifth in the general classification, obtaining success in France and Abu Dhabi and two poles.

Iwasa expressed his satisfaction with the renewal with DAMS: “I’m very happy with my first season in F2, I learned a lot during the year and managed to improve in every race. It’s a great feeling to continue working with DAMS to another year. I feel at home and we work well together”.

“We were all on the same wavelength and this helped us to obtain many important results. It will be useful to start the new season in a familiar environment as well as having experience on circuits that were new to me in 2022” .

“My goal is to fight for the F2 title in 2023. We know we have the potential to achieve it, but we want to focus on preparing for the start of the season. I thank DAMS for their trust and support and I look forward to starting in 2023!”.

Ayumu Iwasa, Dams Photo by: Motorsport Images

Team owner Charles Pic said: “We were all impressed by Ayumu’s performances in 2022, especially with his victories at Paul Ricard and Yas Marina, and were keen to keep him for 2023.”

“It’s great for us to continue our relationship with Red Bull and Honda, they trust our methods and we will do our best to be successful together.”

“Ayumu has shown that he has the potential to fight for the title. He was a brilliant driver in the second half of the season and we hope he can use this experience to give his all in 2023.”

“We have a strong lineup with Ayumu and Arthur and hope they can push each other to improve throughout the year.”