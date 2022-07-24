Liam Lawson and Ayumu Iwasa. They were the protagonists of the round at the Paul Ricard of Formula 2 but, as happened in Austria, also in France, the decisions taken by the commissioners’ panel that revolutionized the Sprint Race classification on Saturday night caused discontent. A habitual attitude that has tired drivers, public and professionals.

F2, Paul Ricard: Lawson sees himself in the Sprint Race, and also the college of commissioners

A victory of strength, sought and desired. Liam Lawson managed to return to the top step of the podium at the Paul Ricard Sprint Race taking advantage of a Jehan Daruvala who appeared not at all irresistible.

The PREMA team driver, who started from pole thanks to the inverted grid, managed to maintain command of operations until halfway, but when the safety car intervened on the track he was unable to contain a Lawson much more on the ball.

The New Zealander, after regulating Armstrong, threw himself in pursuit of Daruvala and on the sixteenth lap he forced the maneuver on the Indian surprising him outside. The PREMA driver tried to resist, even coming up against the Carlin of the junior Red Bull, but he could do nothing against a Lawson in a state of grace.

Liam Lawson, Carlin Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Once he grabbed the first position, the New Zealander dictated the pace, also obtaining the fastest lap on the last pass and leaving Daruvala to be fed to Marcus Armstrong.

The New Zealander of the Hitech GP tried to imitate his compatriot on the nineteenth lap, but was unable to close the maneuver, also forcing Daruvala towards the escape route. The clumsy attempt cost Armstrong dearly, who forced his cover too hard and then retreated to a disappointing ninth position.

Thèo Pourchaire took third place to enjoy the fight between the Hitech GP and PREMA drivers.

The home driver tried in several stages to put pressure on Armstrong but never found the necessary inspiration to overtake. Pourchaire’s indecisions allowed Drugovich to get in the wake of his direct rival for the title but, as already seen on several occasions, the Brazilian preferred not to take risks and think about the points at stake with fourth place rather than try the attack .

This is what we saw on the track but, as has become tradition in Formula 2, the result was then overturned late at night when the commissioners’ panel evaluated all the actions.

At the expense were Pourchaire, considered guilty in the duel with Armstrong and thus relegated from third to seventh place after receiving a penalty of 5 seconds, Juri Vips (who is never denied a penalty when possible) also punished with 5 ” for having overtaken Armostrong in a hard way, and finally the New Zealander of the Hitech GP guilty of having forced Daruvala off the track on lap 19.

In light of the penalties, Drugovich managed to inherit a third step from the podium that fell from the sky at the end of a race where, despite having a faster pace than Pourchaire, he never tried to undermine the transalpine of the ART Grand Prix in order to avoid taking risks. .

Of course, it would have been nice to see Drugovich show some aggression so as to justify the first position in the championship, just as it would have been nice not to punish the riders for struggles that have revived an otherwise monotonous race on a track that proves unsuitable for hosting. international events, but perhaps this is too much to ask.

F2, Paul Ricard: Iwasa blossoms in the Feature Race

It was only a matter of time before Ayumu Iwasa managed to get on the top step of the podium. The Japanese of the DAMS, in the year of his debut in Formula 2, showed on several occasions a remarkable speed on the flying lap, while in the race he often had to deal with lack of experience.

Today, however, Iwasa ran like a veteran. Thanks to the soft Pirelli that have suffered a degradation identical to the hard ones, the driver of the Red Bull nursery has managed to conquer a clear success that has never been questioned.

Having climbed to first position after adjusting Jack Doohan, Iwasa pushed in the first stint and set interesting and consistent times without ever experiencing a collapse of the tires. The switch to hard tires did not change the cards on the table and Ayumu was able to travel on a pace unattainable for anyone.

Ayumu Iwasa, Dams Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The DAMS team was able to celebrate a return to success on the home track, but the podium was monopolized by French teams thanks to Théo Pourhcaire and Frederik Vesti.

The ART Grand Prix duo risked contact at the start, when the Dane closed the door in the face of his teammate, but then Théo, thanks to a slightly anticipated pit to switch to hard, got the better of the junior Mercedes going to recover with strength that podium torn yesterday late at night by the usual college of commissioners.

Once again the French talent was unable to achieve a success that would have strongly relaunched him in the championship and that would have made Felipe Drugovich’s race less incisive.

Also on this occasion the Brazilian raced as an accountant but, unlike what he saw yesterday, Felipe played strategy to then be rewarded.

Started with the hard, the MP Motorsport driver lost positions at the start and when he stopped halfway through the race to switch to the soft it seemed that the Dutch team had it all wrong. In reality, the team strategists were right, realizing during the first stint that the soft ones did not suffer degradation.

This choice allowed Drugovich to lap with a frenzied pace, get the fastest lap in 1’46 ” 901, and in the final bend the resistance of a messy Doohan and put Frederik Vesti’s ART number 9 in his sights.

Weekend to forget that of Logan Sargeant. The American, after obtaining pole on Friday, closed the Sprint Race in the points only thanks to the penalties inflicted by the commissioners’ panel late at night, while he was forced to retire in the Feature Race when a technical problem stopped him during the course. of the pit stop.

At the end of the Paul Ricard round, the accounting tactic adopted by Felipe Drugovich is rewarding the Brazilian who continues to occupy the first position in the championship with 173 points, while Pourchaire, thanks to Sargeant’s black weekend, has overtaken the American and follows Drugovich to share 134.