The Iwasa resistance

The Sprint Race of the Saudi round ended with the first victory of the season by Ayumu Iwasa, a real ‘lion’ in defending himself especially in the final part of the race from the attacks of Victor Martins, also one of the major protagonists of the event with his comeback from tenth position to second place. Jehan Daruvala’s performance was also positive, able to get the better of the direct clash with Ralph Boschung and complete the podium.

Abu Dhabi training

The Japanese anthem was therefore played for Iwasa, with the DAMS driver commenting on his performance in the post-race press conference as follows, with the defense of the leadership compared to the one that allowed him to win in Abu Dhabi last year: “The pressure was enormous and the situation was very similar to Abu Dhabi in 2022 – has explained – I tried to remember that situation and manage it well, but unfortunately I didn’t have a lot of speed during the race, so I had to manage the pace in every sector. I think the chicane in sector 2 and the last corner were favorable and because of this I was able to defend well, but it was still at the limit. Abu Dhabi has been great training for this. Even though I was under great pressure, I was able to control myself. I thought about the situations in which I was fast and those in which I was slow. Then I tried to manage the pace and I think it worked in Abu Dhabi as the situation was the same, so I think it was a turning point. I wasn’t expecting two Safety Cars, but I did my best as much as possible. When the second safety car came, I thought about the strategy and wanted to make a different start. That’s why I left a little earlier”.

A comeback without too many risks

The emotion of the first victory in F2 has therefore vanished for Martinshowever close to its bigger goal: “Honestly, it was difficult to manage my emotions during the race – admitted the ART GP pilot – the start was good and after the first laps I was in P7. I saw that we had a great pace to recover, I wanted to think about the tires and seize the opportunities that arose when the others were fighting, and that’s what happened. In the end I could have done more, but I was really close to the limit. I think it was a good comeback, but I didn’t want to take any risks. Tomorrow we have the Feature Race, and the aim was not to take penalties or break anything on the car. P2 was enough. I think Theo (Pourchaire, in reference to the mistake of his teammate in the incident with Bearman, ed) should be a little calmer. We still have good pace, and we can recover.”

The potential to win

Finally, more dissatisfied Jehan Daruvala3rd despite the good potential of MP Motorsport: “Emotions are mixed – he has declared – I’m disappointed I didn’t win, because the car was very good and I had good pace today. But after Bahrain, if someone had told me that I would have this pace in Jeddah, I would have definitely accepted it. I’m disappointed, but I’m taking many risks. Ayumu was really good in the last sector and I wanted to be close to him. The only chance to attack him was turn 1, so I took a lot of risks in turn 2, but I made a mistake, Victor got close and I lost the position. I have no regrets. All in all, I’m happy and think I can fight for the win tomorrow in the Feature Race.”