Zandvoort was probably the most unusual weekend of the season. As in Spa, one of the two races was canceled due to heavy rain that hit the track, but no points were awarded in this one as at least two laps were not completed without the help of the safety car.

The even more unique aspect of this appointment is that the first four riders in the general classification did not score any points even in a particularly chaotic Feature Race, where Clement Novalak surprisingly won. Theo Pourchaire, still leading the standings, crashed into the barriers after his stop, while Frederick Vesti was forced to retire after losing both rear tires at the same time. Iwasa was unwillingly involved in an accident.

Currently, the Frenchman therefore remains in front with a 12-point lead over Vesti, while Iwasa with 134 points and Doohan with 130 remain further behind.

Jak Crawford, Hitech GP Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Sprint race: canceled due to rain

The Formula 2 sprint race in Zandvoort ended prematurely due to intense weather conditions and the drivers did not receive any points as per the regulations. The race lasted just four laps, almost all of them behind the Safety Car after a first lap collision led to the red flag.

The formation lap was delayed by eight minutes as wet conditions continued to plague the Dutch coastal circuit. The red flags were waved after Kush Maini and Jak Crawford (Hitech) collided in Turn 5, making it virtually impossible not to neutralize the race. On corner entry, the Indian driver touched the wet curb making contact with Crawford, sending him crashing into the barriers.

The line-up returned to the pit lane while the crashed cars were removed and the barriers repaired, before resuming action at 14.00 local time. But after two sighting laps behind the Safety Car, the red flags were waved once again, with drivers complaining of aquaplaning due to so much water on the track. After waiting for the conditions to improve, the race director therefore decided to definitively suspend the race.

As less than two laps were completed without the aid of the Safety Car, no points will be awarded for the race, negating Hitech driver Isack Hadjar’s chances of taking his first win in the series.

Safety Car Aston Martin Vantage ahead of Clement Novalak, Trident Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Feature Race: Novalak wins in chaos

Clement Novalak took his maiden Formula 2 victory at Zandvoort at the end of a chaotic race that saw many drivers get into trouble. In a race full of incidents, which followed the cancellation of Saturday’s sprint race after a few laps, what really mattered to him was almost surviving. Indeed, prior to this weekend, Novalak, who had only scored two points and didn’t even know he was leading until the safety car entered, thus taking his first win since racing in BRDC F3 in 2019.

The formation lap got underway behind the safety car with a rolling start, as half of the track was partially wet due to the rain that had fallen in the previous hours, even though most of the drivers had opted for slick tires anyway.

Deployed thirteenth on the grid, Novalak found himself inside the top ten before the safety car entered moments after the opening lap when Jack Doohan spun to end his race. . A fate similar to that of Frederick Vesti, who also spun, but without being forced to retire. The chaos favored Pourchaire, who was already sixth at the end of the first lap.

Clement Novalak, Trident Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

After the neutralization, the race resumed on lap four, with pit stops starting a few laps later, while poleman Jak Crawford maintained the lead. At that juncture, Ayumu Iwasa (DAMS) made contact with the Campos rider Kush Maini, ending up on the gravel. Maini was forced to pit, while Iwasa received a 10-second time penalty.

Shortly after pitting, championship leader Theo Pourchaire ran into the barriers, in one of the first big twists of the race. Both Prema cars pitted before the Safety Car intervened and double stacked, but Vesti immediately had problems with the rear tires which detached at the same time, putting the Dane out of the running.

The safety car period ended on lap sixteen, when Oliver Bearman and Victor Martins made contact in turn three, with the Frenchman who had jumped inside, widening the trajectory of the Ferrari Academy driver until he reached the grassy area. The chaos handed Novalak the lead who then held on to the finish to take his first win, with Zane Maloney second to Rodin Carlin ahead of Crawford.

Verschoor finished in fourth place, Hauger and Hadjar in fifth and sixth. Enzo Fittipaldi finished seventh for Rodin Carlin, while Amaury Cordeel (Virtuosi), Martins and Correa completed the top 10.