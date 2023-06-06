The bad weather that unfortunately hit Emilia-Romagna in the last weeks of May led to the cancellation of the Imola stage, with the paddock of the preparatory series submerged in water in the days leading up to the event.

With a sense of responsibility, the promoters of the Grand Prix and Formula 1 have come to the decision to cancel the round on the banks of the Santerno, also making donations and promoting auctions whose proceeds will go to those affected by the flood .

The organizers of the Italian appointment have already started the procedures for the refund of the tickets purchased, given the impossibility of recovering the race given the now saturated calendar between now and the end of November. For the preparatory series, which will have free slots during the course of the season, the hypothesis was instead put forward of finding an alternative location in order to return to the initial number of Grand Prix set for 2023. In fact, in past years there were statuses of calendar appointments that did not necessarily coincide with Formula 1.

Oliver Bearman, winner of the last Formula 2 Grand Prix in Spain. Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

However, today the promoters of FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 confirmed that no replacement events will be added to the 2023 calendars. The Formula 2 season will now consist of a total of 13 events and the Formula 3 season of 9 events.

FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 Director General Bruno Michel commented: “First of all, I am very sorry I could not race at Imola this year, but obviously this was the right decision and our thoughts are with those who are been hit”.

“We have since evaluated several options, but ultimately decided not to add a new venue to this year’s calendar. With a total of thirteen F2 and nine F3 races, I believe we still have enough races left to deliver two outstanding seasons and competitive”.