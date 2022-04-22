On a Friday upset by the constant changes of plans due to bad weather conditions, the first day of the weekend of Imola ended with an unusual appointment valid for the Formula 2 qualifying, which gave an unprecedented result here too. As happened in F3, with the first pole position in the category of Zane Maloney, also the cadet class of the Circus has for the first time the signature of Jüri Vips on the best time of the session.
The Estonian of Hitech, present in F2 since 2020, has in fact celebrated the conquest of the pole position with a time of 1: 40.221, a result faster than one tenth from Ayumu Iwasa, on DAMS. In this way, the 22-year-old will start in front of everyone for the Feature Race on Sunday, but not for the Sprint on Saturday 23 April, scheduled for 5:55 pm: for the occasion; thanks to the inversion of the top ten on the grid, the first row will see the couple Logan Sargeant – Marcus Armstrong, with the Carlin driver who will start in front of everyone.
With regard to today’s qualifying, which took place in conditions of visibility that were not entirely favorable due to the time and bad weather, the fight for pole position was particularly concentrated in the last twenty minutes of the session, i.e. after the interruption of practice for the off-piste of Olli Caldwell, author of a spin at the exit of the Tamburello chicane which forced the Race Direction to display the red flag. Once the hostilities resumed, the drivers gave way to an intense battle for the conquest of pole, demonstrated by the gap of less than second between the first classified and Liam Lawson, author of the 14th time.
F2 / Imola, Qualifications: Final classification
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|TIME
|RELEASE
|1
|Jüri Vips
|Hitech
|1: 40.221
|2
|Ayumu Iwasa
|DAMS
|1: 40.378
|+0.157
|3
|Jack Doohan
|Virtuosi Racing
|1: 40.431
|+0.210
|4
|Ralph Boschung
|Campos
|1: 40.496
|+0.275
|5
|Dennis Haugher
|Press
|1: 40.572
|+0.351
|6
|Roy Nissany
|DAMS
|1: 40.621
|+0.400
|7
|Theo Pourchaire
|ART Grand Prix
|1: 40.862
|+0.444
|8
|Jehan Daruvala
|Press
|1: 40.886
|+0.665
|9
|Marcus Armstrong
|Hitech
|1: 41.004
|+0.783
|10
|Logan Sargeant
|Carlin
|1: 41.062
|+0.841
|11
|David Beckmann
|Charouz
|1: 41.129
|+0.908
|12
|Felipe Drugovich
|MP Motorsport
|1: 41.131
|+0.910
|13
|Clement Novalak
|MP Motorsport
|1: 41.173
|+0.952
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Carlin
|1: 41.199
|+0.978
|15
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|Charouz
|1: 41.235
|+1.014
|16
|Frederik Dress up
|ART Grand Prix
|1: 41.434
|+1.213
|17
|Jake Hughes
|Van Amersfoort
|1: 41.520
|+1.299
|18
|Amaury Cordeel
|Van Amersfoort
|1: 41.592
|+1.371
|19
|Richard Verschoor
|MP Motorsport
|1: 42.144
|+1.923
|20
|Calan Williams
|Trident
|1: 42.498
|+2.277
|21
|Olli Caldweel
|Campos
|1: 42.954
|+2.733
|22
|Marine Sato
|Virtuosi Racing
|1: 43.311
|+3.090
