On a Friday upset by the constant changes of plans due to bad weather conditions, the first day of the weekend of Imola ended with an unusual appointment valid for the Formula 2 qualifying, which gave an unprecedented result here too. As happened in F3, with the first pole position in the category of Zane Maloney, also the cadet class of the Circus has for the first time the signature of Jüri Vips on the best time of the session.

The Estonian of Hitech, present in F2 since 2020, has in fact celebrated the conquest of the pole position with a time of 1: 40.221, a result faster than one tenth from Ayumu Iwasa, on DAMS. In this way, the 22-year-old will start in front of everyone for the Feature Race on Sunday, but not for the Sprint on Saturday 23 April, scheduled for 5:55 pm: for the occasion; thanks to the inversion of the top ten on the grid, the first row will see the couple Logan Sargeant – Marcus Armstrong, with the Carlin driver who will start in front of everyone.

With regard to today’s qualifying, which took place in conditions of visibility that were not entirely favorable due to the time and bad weather, the fight for pole position was particularly concentrated in the last twenty minutes of the session, i.e. after the interruption of practice for the off-piste of Olli Caldwell, author of a spin at the exit of the Tamburello chicane which forced the Race Direction to display the red flag. Once the hostilities resumed, the drivers gave way to an intense battle for the conquest of pole, demonstrated by the gap of less than second between the first classified and Liam Lawson, author of the 14th time.

F2 / Imola, Qualifications: Final classification



POS. PILOT TEAM TIME RELEASE 1 Jüri Vips Hitech 1: 40.221 2 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS 1: 40.378 +0.157 3 Jack Doohan Virtuosi Racing 1: 40.431 +0.210 4 Ralph Boschung Campos 1: 40.496 +0.275 5 Dennis Haugher Press 1: 40.572 +0.351 6 Roy Nissany DAMS 1: 40.621 +0.400 7 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1: 40.862 +0.444 8 Jehan Daruvala Press 1: 40.886 +0.665 9 Marcus Armstrong Hitech 1: 41.004 +0.783 10 Logan Sargeant Carlin 1: 41.062 +0.841 11 David Beckmann Charouz 1: 41.129 +0.908 12 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport 1: 41.131 +0.910 13 Clement Novalak MP Motorsport 1: 41.173 +0.952 14 Liam Lawson Carlin 1: 41.199 +0.978 15 Enzo Fittipaldi Charouz 1: 41.235 +1.014 16 Frederik Dress up ART Grand Prix 1: 41.434 +1.213 17 Jake Hughes Van Amersfoort 1: 41.520 +1.299 18 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort 1: 41.592 +1.371 19 Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport 1: 42.144 +1.923 20 Calan Williams Trident 1: 42.498 +2.277 21 Olli Caldweel Campos 1: 42.954 +2.733 22 Marine Sato Virtuosi Racing 1: 43.311 +3.090