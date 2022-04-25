The festival of errors. What we saw in Imola on the occasion of the third round of Formula 2 cannot be defined in any other way. On a selective track, which does not forgive the slightest mistake, many of the cadet category drivers have discovered how hard the protective walls of the track entitled to Enzo and Dino Ferrari.

The weather conditions on Friday, with pouring rain that forced the organizers to postpone the free practice session and move qualifying to late afternoon, misled many riders and forced the race direction to suspend the session on several occasions to allow the commissioners to intervene on the track.

On Saturday and Sunday, however, the weather was mild and the Formula 2 drivers had the opportunity to mount slick tires. This, however, did not prevent us from seeing numerous errors in both races, even by the main protagonists.

The only one who did nothing wrong was Théo Pourchaire. Seventh at the end of the Sprint Race and winner of the Feature Race on Sunday, the Frenchman of the ART Grand Prix managed to redeem Saudi Arabia’s unlucky weekend with a truly solid weekend that allowed him to return to the top of the overall standings and project himself. as the man to beat in 2022.

Another driver who did not do anything wrong was Felipe Drugovich, but in this case it was luck who turned her back on him. After finishing the Sprint Race on Saturday in fifth position, thus obtaining heavy points, the Brazilian left for the Feature Race using medium tires.

The alternative strategy could have rewarded him, but when in the final laps Liam Lawson hit the wall, the race direction first neutralized the operations with the virtual safety car, effectively preventing him from entering the pit lane, and then calling the safety car on the track. a few moments after he had crossed the pit lane, thus defeating a strategy that could have led him to the podium. The tenth place finish does not pay off another extremely solid weekend for the Brazilian.

F2, Imola: Vips finally shines in qualifying

That Juri Vips was a damn fast driver was well known to many. That the Estonian was also a pilot targeted by bad luck was equally well known. At Imola, however, in qualifying, something changed and the pupil of the Red Bull Academy was finally able to shine on the flying lap by winning the first pole in the category.

1’40 ” 2221. This was the time trial that allowed Vips to put their name at the top of the times table at the end of an extremely complicated session that was cut down by numerous interruptions.

“In some parts of the track the visibility behind the other cars was really bad and you couldn’t see anything,” said the Estonian at the end of the session. “In the final minutes, however, the trajectory dried up, however as soon as you put a wheel out of the line you were in the wet”.

Juri Vips, Hitech GP Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“The session was quite tough. The asphalt didn’t feel much drier than what we saw in free practice and I had problems with the tires. The first set allowed me to do maybe two laps, and in the second I was able to improve, and the same thing happened with the second set as well ”.

“I was thinking of doing a further warm-up lap, but when I got to the first corner I realized I already had the necessary grip and I kept pushing. So I managed to get pole ”.

F2, Imola: Armstrong takes the Sprint Race

The first race of the weekend in Imola offered few emotions and saw Marcus Armstrong obtain the second victory in the category at the end of a race managed with great intelligence that paid off for a decidedly uphill start to the weekend after the accident that occurred at start Free.

Taking the lead at the start after taking advantage of an uncertain start by the polesitter Sargeant, the New Zealander of the Hitech GP led the operations from the first to the last lap without losing his temper or on the occasion of the first neutralization with safety car due to the spin of Beckmann, nor on the occasion of the neutralization with the virtual safety car following the Boschung stop.

On both occasions Armstrong managed to keep Daruvala at a safe distance and managed the degradation of the medium Pirellis flawlessly resisting the return of the PREMA Indian in the final.

“Jehan was really fast and I expected he would be fast in the finale too,” Armstrong said in the post-race conference. “I knew he would try to save some tires to attack me towards the end and I adjusted accordingly trying to preserve the rear tires to defend myself.”

Armstrong then explained that he had driven the entire race without a radio due to a technical problem which, in any case, did not penalize him that much.

“I liked it a lot, I felt a feeling of peace even though it’s nice to know the gap between the rider following you and what happens on the track. Fortunately, there are many big screens on the track so I kept an eye on them while I was driving ”.

The PREMA team, after a difficult start to the season, managed to monopolize the second and third step of the podium with Daruvala and Dennis Hauger. The Norwegian got caught at the restart after being neutralized with the virtual safety car and after being glued to the exhausts of his teammate he slipped over two seconds late.

Dennis Hauger, Prema Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

An unsettled bonnet problem put the 2021 Formula 3 champion at risk of yet another unfortunate episode, but the piece held up and Hauger managed to keep a surprising Roy Nissany at bay.

The Israeli from DAMS managed the Pirellis flawlessly and after having capped the pursuers from fifth position down, he demanded the maximum from his tires by approaching Hauger dangerously in the final laps.

Imola, F2: Pourchaire returns to success, Nissany wastes

Many twists and turns in the second race of the weekend that saw Théo Pourchaire return to success. The first episode was recorded from the start when Hauger was sent to the wall by Jack Doohan busy dodging Vips who had started slowly. The Norwegian from Prema, who had played a good qualifying and obtained the fifth time, was able to travel only a few meters and then was forced to park his car in the gravel with the front right torn off and the same problem accused Doohan.

Shortly after, it was Juri Vips who threw away any chance of victory. After having nullified the pole with a tremendous start, and relegated to fourth position, the Estonian of Hitech made a mistake at the exit of the Tamburello ending up on the damp grass and then crashing into the wall.

Roy Nissany was unexpectedly in the lead. The Israeli from DAMS, who started like lightning and immediately took the lead, stopped under the safety car to mount the medium tires.

Nissany only had to manage the race to get her first win in the category, but things didn’t go as planned. When the Israeli took a long way out of the Rivazza halfway through the race, he lost control of his car and then crashed into the wall, instantly nullifying all the excellent work he had done up to that point.

Neutralizations played against drivers who started with medium tires such as Daruvala and Drugovich. The Indian, in fact, was unable to take advantage of the alternative strategy and finished in ninth place in front of the Brazilian.

Who, on the other hand, benefited from the various twists was Pourchaire. Starting on supersoft tires, the ART Grand Prix Frenchman managed the medium compounds perfectly after the stop and was also kissed by luck in the final when Lawson crashed hard shortly after the Variante Alta.

The virtual safety car called at first, and the safety car that entered the track shortly afterwards played against Drugovich and froze the positions on the track allowing Pourchaire to take home the second success of the season.

“I am really happy with this victory, it was completely unexpected” declared the Frenchman at the end of the race. “The pace was good, as were the start and the pit stops. I have to say it’s a really good feeling to win the second Feature Race of the year ”.

The chaos of the Feature Race allowed Enzo Fittipaldi and Ralph Boschung to occupy the second and third step of the podium. For the Brazilian of the Charouz Racing System the result represents a revenge after the terrible accident last year in Jeddah, while for the Swiss of Campos Racing the third place is a small consolation.

Enzo Fittipaldi Photo by: Dutch Photo Agency

Boschung, in fact, always proves to be one of the most effective drivers on the flying lap, but tire management is still a weak point of the Spanish team and the veteran of the category.

With the success of Imola, Pourchaire returns to the top of the drivers’ standings with an overall haul of 52 points, but Drugovich follows only two points behind and if he were to confirm this consistency of results also in the next rounds he could be an unexpected rival in the race for the title. Further away, finally, Jehan Daruvala who occupies the third place with 36 points in front of a Liam Lawson who today threw very heavy points to the wind.