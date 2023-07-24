In Hungary Dennis Hauger and Jack Doohan took the stage, who respectively won the Sprint race on Saturday and the Feature Race on Sunday. This is the second triumph of the season for the Red Bull Academy driver after the one in Australia, while for the son of the Alpine Academy it is the first success during this championship.

As for the standings, thanks to the podium conquered on Sunday, Frederick Vesti manages to extend his lead again on Theo Pourchaire, who remains stuck with a single victory in the championship, moreover in the opening race in Bahrain.

The two contenders are now divided by eleven points, while Iwasa is still twenty-one lengths behind the leader.

Sprint race: second victory for Hauger

Dennis Hauger took his second Formula 2 victory of the season at the Hungaroring, fending off the fiercely competitive Ayumu Iwasa. The MP Motorsport driver lined up for second before taking the lead into turn one, inheriting the lead from poleman Kush Maini.

Iwasa, who had lined up fifth, got off to a good start, leaping into second position at Turn 2, before setting off in pursuit of his fellow Red Bull academy colleague. For five laps in the closing stages he set faster laps than Hauger, but in the end he was no match for the Norwegian and settled for second place.

Bearman, meanwhile, made a good start from fourth and was able to pass Maini to move up to third on lap two. Maini retook third place the following lap into turn 1. On lap four, Hauger had a 1.7s lead over Iwasa, a gap that narrowed to 1.3s on lap 12, when the Virtual Safety Car was triggered after a contact between Clement Novalak and Campos driver Ralph Boschung.

The Frenchman attempted a move into turn 1 but made contact with the Swiss rider, who then crashed into the barriers, while Arthur Leclerc got caught up in the tangle. The race resumed on lap 13, with Pourchaire passing Bearman to take fourth into turn 2, while Hauger moved within 2.5 seconds of the young Ferrari academy driver.

Pourchaire overtook Maini at turn 1 to take third place, with a short contact from behind by the rider Campos, although both came out unscathed. Bearman then squeezed into turn 2 to move up to fourth, demoting Maini to fifth in just two corners. But the Ferrarista managed to overtake Pourchaire with two laps to go, overtaking the Frenchman and snatching his position on the podium. Jehan Daruvala, who had lined up in third position, finished fifth after passing Maini in turn 2 on the final lap. Victor Martins finished seventh for ART, while Isack Hadjar rounded out the points positions for Hitech.

Podium: Race winner Dennis Hauger, MP Motorsport, second place Ayumu Iwasa, DAMS, third place Oliver Bearman, Prema Racing

Feature race: first win for Doohan

In Sunday’s Feature Race, Jack Doohan took his first win of 2023, making up for an anonymous start to 2023 in which he had lacked a spark that gave meaning to the championship. The Virtuosi driver led the entire race after starting from pole, building up a five-second lead over Vesti before the latter pitted. Doohan followed suit two laps later and confirmed his lead, eventually extending a lead by nine seconds for his first win since last year’s Belgian GP.

On lap seven, Doohan pushed Vesti back out of the DRS zone as the waltz of pit stops began, with Zane Maloney switching first to the medium tyres. On lap ten Vesti closed on Doohan, with a gap of 0.7 seconds, but two laps later the gap increased to 1.2 seconds when Isack Hadjar (Hitech) was the first of the top five to stop.

Theo Pourchaire, fourth for ART, pitted on lap thirteen, hoping for a late comeback for the podium, but got stuck behind Virtuosi’s Amaury Cordeel, costing him precious time. On lap seventeen the Prema engineers began to evaluate the pit stop, but it took another five laps before he switched to the medium compound, finishing fourth, while Martins did the same on the next lap.

Up front Doohan had stayed out as his rivals emerged, while Martins got involved in a fight with his teammate. Pourchaire ran wide into turn 2, picking up marbles off the ideal line and losing time to Martins, with the Frenchman then slipping behind Hadjar into sixth. Doohan finally stopped on lap twenty-four, keeping the lead from Vesti, with Martins in third position.

The victory came after a difficult period in this second season of F2, 2023, with only two podiums to his credit, even if, clearly, more was expected from the son of art after the debut season. Championship leader Vesti finished second and extended his lead to 11 points, fending off a late attack from Victor Martins (ART), who claimed his seventh podium finish in an up-and-down championship.

Iwasa managed to pass Pourchaire, after an early stop on the soft tires due to less than expected degradation, before passing Hadjar on lap 35 inside Turn 1 to secure fourth place. Hadjar finished in fifth place, while Pourchaire finished in sixth position, compromising his title fight with Vesti. Dennis Hauger finished seventh for MP Motorsport, with Enzo Fittipaldi (Hitech) eighth, VAR driver Juan Manuel Correa ninth and teammate Richard Verschoor completing the top ten.