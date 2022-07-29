There couldn’t be a better way to Ayumu Iwasa to make up for the disappointment of previous qualifying in France, when the Japanese DAMS driver went a stone’s throw away from winning pole position. Now, after the victory in the Feature Race also obtained at the Paul Ricard circuit – the first for him in Formula 2 – the 20-year-old has confirmed his period of form by claiming last Saturday of testing, establishing the best time at Hungaroring.

Stopping the stopwatch on1: 27.930Iwasa has spaced nearly four tenths Marcus Armstrongwith whom he will share the front row of the Feature Race Hungarian, scheduled for Sunday morning. With the two points earned, the Japanese did not so concede a Felipe Drugovich to increase, albeit slightly, his leadership in the standings, with the Brazilian starting from third position, right in front of his rival Theo Pourchaire.

Different speech regarding the Sprint Race tomorrow morning, scheduled at 11:30, which will see Jack Doohan ahead of everyone for the reversal of the top ten. At the same time, the front row will be completed by Enzo Fittipaldi, looking for redemption after the unfortunate weekend in France. Following, the complete starting grid for the Feature Race.

F2 / Hungaroring, Qualifying: starting grid



POS. PILOT TEAM TIME / GAP 1 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS 1: 27.930 2 Marcus Armstrong Hitech +0.381 3 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport +0.410 4 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix +0.429 5 Logan Sargeant Carlin +0.451 6 Juri Vips Hitech +0.461 7 Frederik Vesti ART Grand Prix +0.632 8 Dennis Haugher Press +0.674 9 Enzo Fittipaldi Charouz +0.756 10 Jack Doohan Virtuous +0.761 11 Liam Lawson Carlin +0.820 12 Jehan Daruvala Press +0.856 13 Olli Caldwell Campos +0.873 14 Richard Verschoor Van Amersfoort +0.919 15 Marino Sato Virtuous +1,088 16 Cem Bolukbasi Charouz +1.172 17 David Beckmann Van Amersfoort +1.413 18 Calan Williams Trident +1.416 19 Clement Novalak MP Motorsport +1,551 20 Roberto Merhi Campos +1,617 21 Roy Nissany DAMS +1,676 22 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort +1.862