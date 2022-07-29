There couldn’t be a better way to Ayumu Iwasa to make up for the disappointment of previous qualifying in France, when the Japanese DAMS driver went a stone’s throw away from winning pole position. Now, after the victory in the Feature Race also obtained at the Paul Ricard circuit – the first for him in Formula 2 – the 20-year-old has confirmed his period of form by claiming last Saturday of testing, establishing the best time at Hungaroring.
Stopping the stopwatch on1: 27.930Iwasa has spaced nearly four tenths Marcus Armstrongwith whom he will share the front row of the Feature Race Hungarian, scheduled for Sunday morning. With the two points earned, the Japanese did not so concede a Felipe Drugovich to increase, albeit slightly, his leadership in the standings, with the Brazilian starting from third position, right in front of his rival Theo Pourchaire.
Different speech regarding the Sprint Race tomorrow morning, scheduled at 11:30, which will see Jack Doohan ahead of everyone for the reversal of the top ten. At the same time, the front row will be completed by Enzo Fittipaldi, looking for redemption after the unfortunate weekend in France. Following, the complete starting grid for the Feature Race.
F2 / Hungaroring, Qualifying: starting grid
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|TIME / GAP
|1
|Ayumu Iwasa
|DAMS
|1: 27.930
|2
|Marcus Armstrong
|Hitech
|+0.381
|3
|Felipe Drugovich
|MP Motorsport
|+0.410
|4
|Theo Pourchaire
|ART Grand Prix
|+0.429
|5
|Logan Sargeant
|Carlin
|+0.451
|6
|Juri Vips
|Hitech
|+0.461
|7
|Frederik Vesti
|ART Grand Prix
|+0.632
|8
|Dennis Haugher
|Press
|+0.674
|9
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|Charouz
|+0.756
|10
|Jack Doohan
|Virtuous
|+0.761
|11
|Liam Lawson
|Carlin
|+0.820
|12
|Jehan Daruvala
|Press
|+0.856
|13
|Olli Caldwell
|Campos
|+0.873
|14
|Richard Verschoor
|Van Amersfoort
|+0.919
|15
|Marino Sato
|Virtuous
|+1,088
|16
|Cem Bolukbasi
|Charouz
|+1.172
|17
|David Beckmann
|Van Amersfoort
|+1.413
|18
|Calan Williams
|Trident
|+1.416
|19
|Clement Novalak
|MP Motorsport
|+1,551
|20
|Roberto Merhi
|Campos
|+1,617
|21
|Roy Nissany
|DAMS
|+1,676
|22
|Amaury Cordeel
|Van Amersfoort
|+1.862
#Hungary #Qualifying #Iwasa #takes #pole
