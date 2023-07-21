F2 / Hungaroring, Qualifying: starting grid

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Jack Doohan Virtuosos 1:27,676 2 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix +0.052 3 Frederik Vesti PRESS +0.091 4 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix +0.254 5 Isaac Hadjar Hitech +0.311 6 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS extension +0.414 7 Oliver Bearman PRESS +0.425 8 Jehan Daruvala MP Motorsports +0.477 9 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsports +0.479 10 Kush Maini Campos +0.488 11 Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin +0.591 12 Richard Verschoor Van Amersfoort +0.610 13 Ralph Boschung Campos +0.640 14 Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin +0.645 15 Clement Novalak trident +0.866 16 Juan Manuel Correa Van Amersfoort +1.088 17 Arthur Leclerc DAMS extension +1.124 18 Jack Crawford Hitech +1.154 19 Roy Nissany PHM by Charouz +1.324 20 Amaury Cordeel Virtuosos +1.357 21 Brad Benavides PHM by Charouz +1.652 22 Roman Stanek trident +2.234

Another red flag, like in F3

In a qualifying that initially seemed destined to reward the championship leader Frederik Vesti, the pole position of the Feature Race of the Hungarian GP was instead the Australian Jack Doohan, who almost suddenly acted as the ‘third wheel’ in the direct challenge between the Danish driver from Prema and the two ART Grand Prix of Martins and Pourchaire. As happened in the previous Formula 3 qualifying sessions, even the top cadet series of F1 was initially interrupted with the display of the Red flag. In this case, ten minutes after the green light came on, the Race Direction opted for the momentary interruption due to the impact against the barriers Roman Stanekeven at low speed and without any physical consequences for the Trident pilot.

Doohan’s Lightning

With the resumption of hostilities, the fight between Dress and Pourchaire, especially in the last five minutes; The Dane from Prema, who had been leading the standings since the start of the race, had managed to regain the top of the standings after being temporarily overtaken by the French from ART Gran Prix, by only one thousandth of an advantage. Since then, however, it was the second ART of Victor Martins, also narrowly ahead of Vesti, but above all the Virtuosi of Doohan. The son of the five-time world champion of the 500 has in fact recorded the best time in 1:27,646 three laps from the end of qualifying, maintaining the leadership until the checkered flag and distancing Martins and Vesti by 52 and 91 thousandths respectively. For the Australian, who hadn’t obtained pole position since last year in Monza, this is thus the first start from the pole this season. With the inversion of the first ten classified, the Sprint Race will instead start in front of everyone Kush Mainiauthor of the 10th place today at the wheel of the Campos.

Races on Saturday and Sunday

As per ‘tradition’ in Formula 2, the first ten classified on the starting grid in today’s qualifying will be reversed on the occasion of the Tomorrow’s Sprint Racescheduled at 2.15pm between the third free practice session and F1 qualifying, the latter being especially interesting due to the debut of the new format relating to the use of tyres. The results of this afternoon, however, will remain unchanged for the Feature Racesin this case foreseen at 10:05 on Sunday. Here too, the races can be followed live on Sky Sports F1channel 207.