Important day for the Red Bull Junior Team. After the announcement of the passage of Pietro Fittipaldi and Zane Maloney in Carlin, Hitech also communicated its formation for the new 2023 Formula 2 season, in which it will field Isack Hadjar and Jak Crawford, two products of the Red Bull nursery.

For the British team it will therefore be a line-up made up entirely of riders … Continue reading

#Hitech #bets #Hadjar #Crawford