All fully booked

The driver market for the 2024 Formula 2 season can be defined as officially 'completed', with the category now knowing all the drivers who will take part in the next championship. The team that had yet to present its second driver was PHM AIXwho with today's announcement has promoted to the team Taylor Barnard.

Rookie season

The 19-year-old, McLaren's reserve driver in Formula E, will thus do his part debut in Formula 2 after his debut in Formula 3 last season. The young English talent, followed by the 2016 Formula 1 world champion, Nico Rosberg, achieved four podiums in the preparatory series, taking a victory in the Spa-Francorchamps Feature Race. Results which, added to the vice-champion titles obtained in German Formula 4 and in Formula Regional Middle East, pushed the German team to focus on him as teammate of Joshua Dürksen, also a rookie in F2: “I am pleased to announce that I will participate in FIA Formula 2 with PHM AIX Racing – declared Barnard – it's another step towards my dream and of course I wish I was more prepared, but I will do everything in my power and more to perform.”

Barnard, just like Nikita Bedrin in F3, will also return to the team after a previous experience in Jenzer Motorsport: “On behalf of the entire team I can say that we are more than satisfied and happy to have Taylor on board – declared the Sports Director Roland Rahfeld – being the most successful PHM Academy rider, it is logical to rate Taylor as the best optionone promising to achieve the greatest possible success. He deserves this opportunity and has so far met our expectations in all classes with pure dedication, will, natural talent, speed and increasing technical precision. All these efforts have led to good results, meaning that in the last three F3 rounds he has been the driver with the most points. Taylor is paired with Joshua Duerksen and they know each other very well. We, as a still young PHM AIX Racing team, are aware that we are facing the most competitive grid below Formula 1. The team is thrilled to have these two extremely motivated F2 rookies in the team and I expect increasing performances over the course of the season and positive and surprising results.”