There Sprint Race disputed on the circuit of Paul Ricardhome to the ninth round of the Formula 2 season, gave continuous emotions from the start to the finish line, first crossed by Liam Lawson. The New Zealander of Carlin, after having engaged in a duel with Marcus Armstrong for the second position, then gained the leadership on Jehan Daruvala with five laps to go, climbing for the second time on the top step of the podium this season after the success obtained in Jeddah, also in that case during the Sprint Race.

A race that, on the contrary, turned out to be a real nightmare for the Brazilian Enzo Fittipaldi, despite himself decisive for the development of the Sprint: the Charouz driver – who had already had to raise the white flag in qualifying due to a technical problem – first remained stationary on the grid at the start of the reconnaissance lap, thus starting from the pit lane. As if that were not enough, during the 8th lap he then tried to overtake Roberto Merhi to the limit of the impossible, ending up in a spin and being hit by Amaury Cordeel.

The episode, which prompted the Race Direction to decree the Safety Car, thus canceled the gap between Daruvala, up to that point at the head of the group, and Lawson, previously author of a good duel with Armstrong during the first rounds. At the restart, the 20-year-old gradually recovered ground on the Indian driver, up to overcoming him outside the same chicane where the contact between Fittipaldi and Merhi had occurred. With Daruvala increasingly in difficulty, too Armstrong attempted to climb back to second position with two laps to go by setting the maneuver badly and even slipping into the week position, thanks to the decisive overtaking suffered by Theo Pourchaire. In this way, the Frenchman thus got on the podium in front of his own audience, repelling the attacks of the leader of the standings Felipe Drugovich for the entire duration of the race, with the Brazilian having to settle for 4th place. in turn able to contain the attacks of the leader of the world classification Felipe Drugovich, fourth at the finish line.

F2 / Paul Ricard, Sprint Race: Order of finish



POS. PILOT TEAM TIME / GAP 1 Liam Lawson Carlin 41: 22.995 2 Jehan Daruvala Press +3.206 3 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix +4.552 4 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport +4.835 5 Jack Doohan Virtuous +5.709 6 Juri Vips Hitech +7.087 7 Frederik Vesti ART Grand Prix +7.948 8 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS +8.260 9 Marcus Armstrong Hitech +9.433 10 Logan Sargeant Carlin +9.654 11 Marino Sato Virtuous +10.586 12 David Beckmann Van Amersfoort +10.979 13 Dennis Haugher Press +12.477 14 Calan Williams Trident +12.530 15 Cem Bolukbasi Charouz +15.861 16 Roy Nissany DAMS +16.536 17 Clement Novalak MP Motorsport +16.643 18 Olli Caldwell Campos 17,338 19 Richard Verschoor Trident Withdraw 20 Roberto Merhi Campos Withdraw 21 Enzo Fittipaldi Charouz Withdraw 22 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort Withdraw