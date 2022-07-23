There Sprint Race disputed on the circuit of Paul Ricardhome to the ninth round of the Formula 2 season, gave continuous emotions from the start to the finish line, first crossed by Liam Lawson. The New Zealander of Carlin, after having engaged in a duel with Marcus Armstrong for the second position, then gained the leadership on Jehan Daruvala with five laps to go, climbing for the second time on the top step of the podium this season after the success obtained in Jeddah, also in that case during the Sprint Race.
A race that, on the contrary, turned out to be a real nightmare for the Brazilian Enzo Fittipaldi, despite himself decisive for the development of the Sprint: the Charouz driver – who had already had to raise the white flag in qualifying due to a technical problem – first remained stationary on the grid at the start of the reconnaissance lap, thus starting from the pit lane. As if that were not enough, during the 8th lap he then tried to overtake Roberto Merhi to the limit of the impossible, ending up in a spin and being hit by Amaury Cordeel.
The episode, which prompted the Race Direction to decree the Safety Car, thus canceled the gap between Daruvala, up to that point at the head of the group, and Lawson, previously author of a good duel with Armstrong during the first rounds. At the restart, the 20-year-old gradually recovered ground on the Indian driver, up to overcoming him outside the same chicane where the contact between Fittipaldi and Merhi had occurred. With Daruvala increasingly in difficulty, too Armstrong attempted to climb back to second position with two laps to go by setting the maneuver badly and even slipping into the week position, thanks to the decisive overtaking suffered by Theo Pourchaire. In this way, the Frenchman thus got on the podium in front of his own audience, repelling the attacks of the leader of the standings Felipe Drugovich for the entire duration of the race, with the Brazilian having to settle for 4th place. in turn able to contain the attacks of the leader of the world classification Felipe Drugovich, fourth at the finish line.
F2 / Paul Ricard, Sprint Race: Order of finish
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|TIME / GAP
|1
|Liam Lawson
|Carlin
|41: 22.995
|2
|Jehan Daruvala
|Press
|+3.206
|3
|Theo Pourchaire
|ART Grand Prix
|+4.552
|4
|Felipe Drugovich
|MP Motorsport
|+4.835
|5
|Jack Doohan
|Virtuous
|+5.709
|6
|Juri Vips
|Hitech
|+7.087
|7
|Frederik Vesti
|ART Grand Prix
|+7.948
|8
|Ayumu Iwasa
|DAMS
|+8.260
|9
|Marcus Armstrong
|Hitech
|+9.433
|10
|Logan Sargeant
|Carlin
|+9.654
|11
|Marino Sato
|Virtuous
|+10.586
|12
|David Beckmann
|Van Amersfoort
|+10.979
|13
|Dennis Haugher
|Press
|+12.477
|14
|Calan Williams
|Trident
|+12.530
|15
|Cem Bolukbasi
|Charouz
|+15.861
|16
|Roy Nissany
|DAMS
|+16.536
|17
|Clement Novalak
|MP Motorsport
|+16.643
|18
|Olli Caldwell
|Campos
|17,338
|19
|Richard Verschoor
|Trident
|Withdraw
|20
|Roberto Merhi
|Campos
|Withdraw
|21
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|Charouz
|Withdraw
|22
|Amaury Cordeel
|Van Amersfoort
|Withdraw
