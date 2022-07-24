There was no lack of emotions and twists in the last act of the Formula 2 weekend on the circuit of Paul Ricardwith the Feature Race which celebrated the first victory of Ayumu Iwasa. The Japanese of the team DAMSwho had missed pole position by just six thousandths on Friday afternoon, made a comeback with an error-free race and dominated to the finish after an excellent start at the start, also favored by the misfortunes of his direct rivals.

Not surprisingly, the same Sargeant at first he was the protagonist of a colorless start, slipping from first position to third, also being overtaken by Jack Doohan. However, the opportunity to regain lost ground immediately reappeared with the entry of the Safety Car, entered the track following the contact on lap 2 between Armstrong, Beckmann and Hauger, as well as a spin by Sato. At this point, once hostilities resumed, the American played the undercut move on lap 13, but during the tire change the motor of Carlin has gone outfavoring Iwasa’s escape and offering a valuable assist to the drivers behind him to grab the podium area.

AYUMU IWASA IS A FORMULA 2 RACE WINNER‼ ️ The @damsracing driver dominates the Feature Race at his team’s home race! He’s followed across the line by Pourchaire (P2) and Vesti (P3) 🏁#FrenchGP # F2 pic.twitter.com/m09tO3gUZu – Formula 2 (@ Formula2) July 24, 2022

Specifically, the house idol took advantage of Sargeant’s retirement in the best possible way Theo Pourchairehowever, able to exploit even the not perfect pit stop of Doohan, relegated to 3rd place. As if that weren’t enough, with just over ten laps to go, the Australian attempted to overtake the Frenchman inside turn 8, spinning and risking contact. An episode that opened the doors of the podium to Frederick Vestigood at repelling the threat of Felipe Drugovich during the last two laps, with the Brazilian – author of the fastest lap – who limited the damage of the 4th final place, confirming himself in any case at the top of the general classification. Formula 2 will be back on track as early as next weekend, in the test valid for the 10th round in Hungary.

F2 | Paul Ricard, Feature Race: order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME / GAP 1 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS 57: 54.568 2 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix +8.649 3 Frederik Vesti ART Grand Prix +9.887 4 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport +10.253 5 Jack Doohan Virtuous +16,050 6 Liam Lawson Hitech +19.680 7 Jehan Daruvala Press +27.558 8 Clement Novalak MP Motorsport +32.852 9 Roy Nissany DAMS +36.514 10 Enzo Fittipaldi Charouz +37.686 11 Calan Williams Trident +40.214 12 Juri Vips Hitech +45.584 13 Olli Caldwell Campos +46.476 14 David Beckmann Van Amersfoort +48.501 15 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort +49.092 16 Dennis Haugher Press +1: 25.136 17 Richard Verschoor Trident +2 turns 18 Cem Bolukbasi Charouz Withdraw 19 Logan Sargeant Carlin Withdraw 20 Roberto Merhi Campos Withdraw 21 Marcus Armstrong Hitech Withdraw 22 Marino Sato Virtuous Withdraw