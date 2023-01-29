On the eve of the 2023 Formula 2, Formula 3 and Spanish and British Formula 4 championships, the Carlin enters a new phase in its history with a pre-season deal reached with Rodin cars. The New Zealand car company has indeed acquired a majority share of the English team, which will officially take part in the next seasons with the official name of Rodin Carlin. The operation does not foresee any kind of change regarding the supervision of the team, which will still be managed by those who founded the team in 1996: Trevor and Stephanie Carlin.

The two realities had already entered into a collaboration in 2022, when Rodin Cars became the main sponsor of the team, vice-champion constructors: “We were extremely impressed last season with Carlin thanks to the involvement of Liam Lawson and Louis Sharp (the two drivers in F2 and F4)both of which have been very successful – he has declared David Dickerfounder of Rodin Cars and new President of Carlin – Trevor and I share the same ambitions and having seen firsthand what the team can already achieve, being part of the driving force for the future is extremely exciting. The investment in the team underscores our intent in motorsports, which has been a great passion of mine for many years. Trevor and I have an obsession with performance and racing, which will form the basis of the Rodin Carlin team for the coming seasons.”

A comment very similar to the one expressed by Trevor Carlinwho also wanted to thank Grahame Chilton, father of former F1 driver Max and founder of Capsicum Motorsport Groupformer parent company of the team: “David shares our vision of becoming the leading team in every championship we compete in, and I am thrilled to embark on this journey alongside an innovative company like Rodin Cars. Over the past 13 seasons as a shareholder and business partner, we have won several championships and races around the world during our partnership period and have helped countless riders reach the top level of the sport. Our fantastic factory will continue to be a great legacy of what we have built together”. A team that has always been recognized as an excellent springboard for many promising youngsters, Carlin boasts the conquest of a constructors’ title in F2 in 2018, an achievement also realized thanks to the performances of Lando Norris, as well as another championship won in F3 in 2014 with Alex Lynn, when this category was still known as GP3.