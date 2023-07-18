The world of simulation in the racing world is constantly evolving. Formula 1 is leading the way and the other championships are trying to follow in its footsteps, taking into account regulation and budget constraints.

Telemetry is by now an acquired investigation and control tool, but in the preparatory series the chassis, aerodynamics and engine data in particular are monitored, while fewer elements are available to analyze the behavior of the tyres, another fundamental aspect in determining the performance.

In Megaride they understood the hint for some years by studying an instrument, the Vesevo, which allows to detect data from the tires: the company had started collaborating with some F1 teams, then bringing the knowledge acquired also to Formula 2 and Formula 3 with a predictive system on tires that is giving great results…

Here is the Vesevo, the Megaride tire contact tool useful for simulations in F2 and F3 Photo by: MegaRide

“I can say that we are collaborating with a third of the F2 and F3 teams – says Flavio Farroni, one of the founders of Megaride and Vesevo, who in the meantime is growing as an independent company, and has become the frontman of a research and development team which has its roots in the university -. This year we have also started working with Van Amersfoort Racing, a team that had started the season among the outsiders of the cadet series and which, instead, has already achieved victory”.

“As usual, the collaboration starts a bit quietly: while the new team implements our technologies, it doesn’t get results immediately, but then it draws great benefits and we can see it in the performance of those who work with us. We have a four-year relationship with Trident: we can say that it is a super consolidated player in Formula 3 and a point of reference in the series. MP Racing last year won the Formula 2 championship using our technologies, while this season they preferred to put the experience gained with us to good use on their own, with results still uncertain at the moment. There is a fourth team on the way which I can’t give details of yet, but the result is that we are able to cover four of the ten teams in the category”.

Richard Verschoor, Van Amersfoort Racing Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

In the cadet series there is an indisputable change of pace in the teams that have understood how important knowledge of the tire can be in finding performance…

“The cultural theme we are heading towards is that our survey system seems to be becoming the… telemetry of 2023. Everyone is starting to use it as a standard tool: this is a key that I like to highlight”.

How does collaboration with a new team start?

“The activity was born in the pre-season phase when we decide with the team on test plans during the winter tests that meet certain requirements: in fact, the machines must be instrumented with certain sensors, where it is allowed by the regulation, to bring home of tire display data”.

“Having the mathematical model, day after day, race after race, we acquire information on the profile of the circuits, i.e. the roughness of the asphalt and the environmental conditions in which we ride, which allow us to become increasingly predictive. The goal is to show the driver how to prepare for the launch lap before the push lap in qualifying”.