No to hybrid engines

Contrary to the current reality of Formula 1, which has relied on the power of hybrid Power Units for almost ten years, the path taken by Formula 2 and from Formula 3 it is completely different, and will continue to be so. In fact, the cadet categories of the top open-wheel series will continue their project relating to the permanence of the riders internal combustion engineswith the confirmation that also came from the new chassis designed by Dallara, almost ready for the first tests and especially designed for Mecachrome engines.

More sustainable categories

The other aspect that differentiates the two ‘minor’ categories from F1 is also that relating to the use of a different type of fuel. From this year, in fact, the two classes have introduced one 55% sustainable petrol (without experiencing drops in performance or reliability), with the aim of starting with one synthetic and zero impact in 2027. A program underlined by Bruno MichelGeneral Manager of Formula 2 and 3, who denied any theory on the hybrid power supply of the single-seaters of future F1 drivers: “We have chosen another path, namely that of sustainable fuels and synthetic ones in the future – he explained in a statement reported by speedweek. com – when you propose a hybrid engine, you have no idea what the implications would be in terms of costs for the future car, for the engine itself, but also for operations”.

The differences with the F1

Synthetic fuel which will therefore make its debut in 2027, even if Michel e Didier PerrinTechnical Director of both categories, hope to be able to speed things up: “We didn’t want to do exactly the same thing that F1 will do – explained Perrin referring to the regulatory change on engines expected starting from 2026 – we decided, together with Aramco, to promote something more extreme, which is a little easier for us, given that we are a one-make championship; we can impose the type of fuel we want, and we have therefore decided to aiming, in 2027, not only at sustainability, but also at capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, which is sometimes called synthetic fuel or efuel. So, we will be fully sustainable in 2027, one year later than F1, and we will be with the capture of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, which is a step forward, a little more ambitious. You should know that today this type of technology is more or less limited to laboratory quantities.

Not only technologies, but also costs

Outside of the technical objectives relating to the study of new fuels, Michel also rejected hybrid engines for another reason, this time relating to costs: “If you start to make the car more and more complexwhich is always a balance we have to pay attention to, at a certain point we can no longer maintain the number of people we have now, and then it means that even the rest of the costs increase – he added – the complexity of the car is something we are extremely careful about to make sure we can keep running the car with the same number of people.”