2024 F2 and F3 calendars announced

Formula 2 and Formula 3 have released the 2024 calendar. The next season will begin for both categories on February 29, when they will accompany the top motoring category in Bahrain, on the Sakhir circuit. The big news for F2 is the first Grand Prix of Qatar, the penultimate round of the calendar. The Lusail track takes the place of Zandvoort. The Baku race has been moved to the end of the season, as for F1.

F2, the 2024 calendar

This table shows the 2024 F2 calendar: appointment in Italy with Imola on the weekend of 19 May and with Monza on 1 September, naturally together with F1. Considering Sprint and Feature Race, the terrible kids who dream of Formula 1 will have to compete in 28 races, exactly like this year.

Date Village Circuit 1 29 Feb. – 02 Mar. Bahrain Sakhir 2 07-09 Mar. Saudi Arabia Jeddah 3 22-24 Mar. Australia Melbourne 4 17-19 May. Italy Imola 5 May 23-26 Monk Montecarlo 6 Jun 21-23 Spain Barcelona 7 Jun 28-30 Austria Spielberg 8 05-07 Jul. Great Britain Silverstone 9 19-21 Jul. Hungary Budapest 10 26-28 Jul. Belgium Spa-Francorchamps 11 30 Aug. – 01 Sep. Italy Monza 12 13-15 Sep. Azerbaijan Baku 13 Nov 29th – 01 Dec. Qatar Lusail 14 06-08 Dec. United Arab Emirates Yas Marina

F3, the 2024 calendar

The F3 calendar has remained unchanged compared to this year’s: there will also be ten rounds in 2024, exactly in the order of 2023, with a double Italian appointment at Imola and Monza. These are the dates.

Date Village Circuit 1 29 Feb. – 02 Mar. Bahrain Sakhir 2 22-24 Mar. Australia Melbourne 3 17-19 May. Italy Imola 4 May 23-26 Monk Montecarlo 5 Jun 21-23 Spain Barcelona 6 Jun 28-30 Austria Spielberg 7 05-07 Jul. Great Britain Silverstone 8 19-21 Jul. Hungary Budapest 9 26-28 Jul. Belgium Spa-Francorchamps 10 30 Aug. – 01 Sep. Italy Monza

Sunday’s words

“It’s great to announce such an exciting calendar for 2024, following the 24-race calendar we announced for Formula 1 a few weeks ago. The breadth of venues and the addition of Qatar for F2 is another sign of the strength and interest of the championship globally – the amount of talent we have is very positive for the futurecommented F1 president Stefano Domenicali. “The championship is offering exciting racing at every event for all our fans and this is a tribute to the work of Bruno Michel, his team and all the competitors on the grid. I would also like to thank the FIA ​​for their cooperation in this fantastic championship and our long-standing partners Pirelli, Dallara and Mecachrome for their continued support. We are all eager to tackle the rest of the season and crown the 2023 Champion. Formula 3, then, brings with it enormous anticipation and excitement after an already hectic season this year. The intensity on the track is delighting all of our fans.”

The words of Ben Sulayem

“The calendars, approved today by the World Motor Sport Council, ensure another exciting season of racing at some of the world’s most iconic and challenging circuits. As the last stepping stone before the pinnacle of single-seater motor sport, F2 is a hugely important championship which creates intense competition, and its success is the result of the strong collaboration between the FIA ​​team, promoters and all teams, which I look forward to seeing continue into 2024 and beyond“added FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem. “The FIA’s junior single-seater categories are vital to the success of motor sport at the highest level, and for young drivers to develop on Formula 1’s global platform is undoubtedly the right path. The calendars we are delighted to confirm today offer a wide range of circuits, including some of the most challenging and iconic racing venues in the world, on which potential future stars will give the drivers the best preparation possible“.