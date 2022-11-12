A new purchase arrives in the Red Bull Academy. On the occasion of the Saturday of the Brazilian Grand Prix, the youth program of the 5-time world champion team announced the signing of Enzo Fittipaldi.

The Brazilian driver, currently working with the Charouz Racing System in Formula 2, is having a convincing season and when there is only one round left at the end of the season he occupies the fourth position in the standings, level on points with Jack Doohan and Jehan Daruvala.

After having disputed the last three rounds of 2021 with the Charouz team, and having been the protagonist of a terrible accident at the start of the Feature Race in Jeddah when he hit the car of Theo Pourchaire that remained stationary on the grid, Fittipaldi managed to find an agreement with the Czech team for the entire 2022 season.

Enzo will be involved in the cadet category again next year, but with a different and high-profile team. Fittipaldi, in fact, will pass to the Carlin team and will aim to win the title.

“It is a great honor and a very important step in my career to join the Red Bull family. I am very grateful for this opportunity and would like to thank Red Bull, Dr Helmut Marko and Christian Horner for their faith in me.” declared the Brazilian driver.

Helmut Marko explained what prompted Red Bull to focus on Enzo Fittipaldi.

“I would say that he has performed well in a mid-table team. He has always fought for the top positions. Now he knows there is a possibility and he will race with Carlin who is a high level team.”

Fittipaldi’s entry into the Red Bull Academy will not be the only one. Helmut Marko, in fact, made it clear how other names will also enter the team’s nursery while others will be forced to say goodbye for not having met the expectations of the top management.

The Austrian manager then explained the reason for the choice to have Liam Lawson compete in the next Super Formula season and anticipated that Dennis Hauger will be appointed reserve driver in F1 right next to the New Zealander so as to be able to alternate with Lawson when the latter is busy. in Japan.

“Liam will do the Super Formula. It’s a difficult category because the Japanese drivers know every inch, they know all the tracks. It’s not easy.”

“We have several reserve drivers. Another one will be Hauger. This is what has been decided so far. We will see at the beginning of the season how it goes”.