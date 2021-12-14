Felipe Drugovich will continue his experience in Formula 2 in 2022. The Brazilian driver will face the cadet category for the third consecutive year returning to wear the colors of the MP Motorsport team and will have rookie Clement Novalak as a teammate.

Drugovich, who made his debut in the category with the Dutch team, made an important leap this year by signing with a top-tier team such as UNI-Virtuosi.

The “marriage” between the ruler of the 2018 Euroformula Open season and the English team, however, did not bear the hoped-for results. The Brazilian, in fact, has never managed to get on the top step of the podium, obtaining as best result second place in Monaco, in Sprint Race 1, and an identical placement in Sprint Race 1 in Abu Dhabi.

Drugovich thus closed the 2022 season in eighth position with 105 points. A very distant result from that achieved by his teammate Guanyu Zhou, third at 183.

“I am really happy to be back with MP Motorsport for my third season in FIA F2,” said Drugovich. “I have wonderful memories of my debut season with them in 2020, when I took a win in my very first weekend in F2 and then hit two more wins over the course of the season. The team and I are looking forward to repeating ourselves in 2022 and achieving more. more!”.

Welcoming Drugovich to the team was MP Motorsport team principal Sander Dorsman.

“It is great news to have Felipe with us again and we are really happy to welcome him back to MP.”

“We had such a good time in 2020, and with the experience he has gained this year I am convinced that we can repeat the excellent results of 2020 or even improve them. I am also happy that our line-up has been confirmed so soon. To have both Drugovich that Novalak on board so early means that we can fully concentrate on next season and prepare as best we can. “