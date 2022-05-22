Felipe Drugovich should take up residence in Barcelona. The Brazilian of MP Motorsport, in fact, was the authentic protagonist of the fourth round of the Formula 2 season, managing to impose himself in both the Sprint Race and the Feature Race and is now firmly in the lead with a treasure of 25 points ahead of Théo. Pourchaire.

The Brazilian has given lessons in tire management in both races, demonstrating the maturity expected from a rider who has reached his third consecutive season in the category.

Both Jack Doohan and Frederick Vesti smile on Sundays. Both, in fact, managed to get on the podium for the first time in Formula 2 and both the Virtuosi team and the ART Grand Prix hope that this result could represent a new start after a not exactly exciting start to the season for the two rookies.

F2, Barcelona: Drugovich monopoly in the Sprint Race

Felipe Drugovich already put his autograph on in the first race of the weekend in Barcelona. The Brazilian, who seems to have found himself since he returned with MP Motorsport, was stronger than the penalty remedied at the end of qualifying (relegated by 3 positions on the grid ed.) And monopolized the Sprint Race thus signing the second success of the season.

Drugovich was flawless at the start, when he took advantage of the slow motion start of Hughes and Pourchaire and immediately took command of operations and then never gave up again.

The main challenge for all the drivers in Barcelona was tire management. Summer air temperatures and hot asphalt forced the protagonists of the category to caress the Pirellis on the track and the best was Drugovich himself.

Constant in time, the Brazilian perfectly understood how to talk to the 18 ” Pirellis without ever experiencing a drop in performance. A real test of maturity by the MP Motorsport driver who, against all odds, could become one of the protagonists in the fight for the title.

“When you are in the front it is easier to manage the tires,” Drugovich said at the conference. “I just had to be consistent in my pace and not go too fast to keep the car from sliding, but it went better than I expected.”

He surprised Ayumu Iwasa, on the first podium in F2. The Japanese, always very fast in qualifying, took advantage of Hughes’ slow-motion start to take second place followed by Logan Sargeant.

The DAMS driver was finally able to be consistent in the race (an aspect he had struggled on in previous rounds) and he perfectly understood how to manage the tires over long distances. Of course, Ayumu has never worried Drugovich, and the 2 second gap paid at the end is proof of this, but the Japanese provided proof of maturity that could represent the turning point for his season.

“Until the last round in Imola I struggled a lot with starts” said Iwasa instead. “I have been working a lot on this aspect this weekend and it seems to have worked. I made a pretty good even if not perfect start ”.

Another proof of maturity also came from Logan Sargeant. The American from Carlin also obtained his first podium in F2 after the excellent weekend at Imola and confirmed, if needed, that if Formula 1 is looking for an American driver for the future (hopefully not only to attract the attention of sponsors and fans ed.) he is the best candidate in Europe.

“Especially in the beginning I felt very fast,” commented Sargeant. “I felt faster than the two riders in front of me and was eager to overtake and get into second position, but I had to hold back because there is a fine line between what is possible and too much damage to the tires. I’m certainly finding myself more and more at ease with the passing of the season ”.

Instead, Théo Pourchaire limited the damage. The French of the ART Grand Prix, after losing some positions at the start, made a mistake that made him fall back to seventh position. Pourchaire did not lose heart and recovered up to fifth place, but the transalpine talent must avoid these ups and downs this season if he wants to get his hands on the title and put a stop to the consistency not only of Drugovich but also of Daruvala .

Nightmare Saturday by Juri Vips. After the serious mistake committed in Imola, the Estonian made a new mistake also in Barcelona and always in total autonomy. If once upon a time it was bad luck to torment Vips, today it is Juri himself who puts a lot of of him to ruin himself with his hands.

F2, Barcelona: Drugovich magician in tire management in the Feature Race

A sensational double, the result of absolutely perfect tire management. Few would have bet a euro on Felipe Drugovich’s victory also in the Feature Race in Barcelona, ​​but the Brazilian of MP Motorsport managed to overturn all the predictions.

Starting from tenth place, Drugovich managed the Pirelli soft in an exemplary manner. Fast and steady, Felipe managed to postpone the mandatory pit until lap 18 taking Doohan and the Virtuosi team off guard.

The Australian, on his second pole of the season, and the English team may have underestimated the durability of the soft compound and opted to stop on lap 12, leaving Drugovich free.

For the Brazilian, however, not everything went the right way. First a misunderstanding via radio cost Felipe the entry into the pit lane on lap 16 and then, during the stop, the team made a serious mistake when the front right official gave the ok to lower the car when the wheel nut was not yet tightened correctly.

Once the car got off the stands, the mechanic raised his arm again to report the error and thus made his driver lose precious seconds. The episode, however, did not go unnoticed in the eyes of the commissioners who put the incident under investigation.

Drugovich, warned by the wall, did not break down in the slightest. After recovering the gap from Doohan, he easily overtook the Australian on lap 27 and then, pushed by the team, he started hitting the gas hard to put a gap of just over 5 seconds between himself and the Virtuosi team driver. to be protected in case of time penalty.

Five seconds and six tenths was the margin with which Drugovich crossed the finish line and obtained a second success in the same weekend that consecrates him as an unexpected title man.

“I can’t believe it, it went better than I expected. I had very little degradation with the soft at the beginning and that was the key to this victory. These two successes represent a nice early birthday present, ”said Drugovich as he stepped out of the cockpit of his car.

For the Brazilian, however, now comes the difficulty. If in recent years Felipe had accustomed us to the top of the season and then collapsed in the middle of the championship, this year he will have to make the most of the experience of the last two seasons to be constant and obtain the best possible result at each appointment.

Doohan managed to return to shine in Barcelona after a few anonymous appointments. The pole once again confirmed the Australian’s strength on the flying lap, but in the Feature Race, unlike what we’ve seen in the past, Jack managed to be consistent without excessively blaming tire degradation.

The long-distance fight between Drugovich and Doohan overshadowed Frederik Vesti’s best weekend of the season. The Dane, author of the third time in qualifying, immediately managed to overtake Juri Vips at the start to move into second position behind Doohan.

Frederik Vesti, Grand Prix ART Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

The third place finish, albeit with a delay of 23 seconds from Drugovich, is to be welcomed with satisfaction by Frederick who absolutely needed a podium finish after a start to the season that had raised more than a doubt about the actual potential of the champion. 2019 of the Formula Regional.

Sunday of suffering for Théo Pourchaire and Jehan Daruvala. The Frenchman of the ART Grand Prix was unable to express himself at his best and in the final he suffered an early degradation of the hard compounds, moving back to eighth place.

Worse still went to the Indian from Prema. Started on hard tires, Daruvala was holding up well in the top 5 until his car suddenly fell silent, leaving both the driver and the men at the wall speechless.

The perfect weekend disputed by Drugovich propelled the Brazilian firmly, and unexpectedly, to the top of the standings. Felipe occupies the first position with 85 points, while Pourchaire is now chasing at 60 in front of Daruvala stopped at 41.