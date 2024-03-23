The mistake made by Dennis Hauger in the Feature Race of the Australian test could have changed the drivers' classification, which it sees instead Zane Maloney in the role of leader after three GPs held. In fact, the Barbadian enjoys an advantage of 14 points over Aron, on the podium in the Feature Race, and 21 over Hauger. The missed podium in the Feature allows for Antonelli to go back up in eighth place, tied with Jak Crawford, while his teammate Bearman remains incredibly still at 1 point despite his excellent performance in F1 with Ferrari in Saudi Arabia. Consequently, the Press is momentarily stopped at 7th place of the ranking reserved for teams, where the team is in command Rodin.

F2 driver rankings after Melbourne 2024 (round 3)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Zane Maloney Rodin 62 2 Paul Aron Hitech 48 3 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsport 41 4 Isack Hadjar Campos 34 5 Kush Maini Invicta 33 6 Enzo Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort 32 7 Josep Maria Martì Campos 26 8 Jack Crawford DAMS 24 9 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Press 24 10 Franco Colapinto MP Motorsport 19 11 Miyata returns Rodin 16 12 Zak O'Sullivan ART Grand Prix 15 13 Gabriel Bortoleto Invicta 15 14 Richard Verschoor Trident 12 15 Roman Stanek Trident 10 16 Amaury Cordeel Hitech 10 17 Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort 6 18 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix 4 19 Oliver Bearman Press 1

Team ranking