The mistake made by Dennis Hauger in the Feature Race of the Australian test could have changed the drivers' classification, which it sees instead Zane Maloney in the role of leader after three GPs held. In fact, the Barbadian enjoys an advantage of 14 points over Aron, on the podium in the Feature Race, and 21 over Hauger. The missed podium in the Feature allows for Antonelli to go back up in eighth place, tied with Jak Crawford, while his teammate Bearman remains incredibly still at 1 point despite his excellent performance in F1 with Ferrari in Saudi Arabia. Consequently, the Press is momentarily stopped at 7th place of the ranking reserved for teams, where the team is in command Rodin.
F2 driver rankings after Melbourne 2024 (round 3)
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Zane Maloney
|Rodin
|62
|2
|Paul Aron
|Hitech
|48
|3
|Dennis Hauger
|MP Motorsport
|41
|4
|Isack Hadjar
|Campos
|34
|5
|Kush Maini
|Invicta
|33
|6
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|Van Amersfoort
|32
|7
|Josep Maria Martì
|Campos
|26
|8
|Jack Crawford
|DAMS
|24
|9
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|Press
|24
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|MP Motorsport
|19
|11
|Miyata returns
|Rodin
|16
|12
|Zak O'Sullivan
|ART Grand Prix
|15
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Invicta
|15
|14
|Richard Verschoor
|Trident
|12
|15
|Roman Stanek
|Trident
|10
|16
|Amaury Cordeel
|Hitech
|10
|17
|Rafael Villagomez
|Van Amersfoort
|6
|18
|Victor Martins
|ART Grand Prix
|4
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|Press
|1
Team ranking
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Rodin
|78
|2
|Campos
|60
|3
|MP Motorsport
|60
|4
|Hitech
|58
|5
|Invicta
|48
|6
|Van Amersfoort
|38
|7
|Press
|25
|8
|DAMS
|24
|9
|Trident
|22
|10
|ART Grand Prix
|19
|11
|PHM AIX
|0
#Drivers #Team #Rankings #Melbourne
