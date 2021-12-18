The usual three days of testing of the F2 that every year puts an end to the activity on the track in Abu Dhabi ended. The cadet series, dominated this season by rookie Oscar Piastri who will have to settle for the role of third driver in Alpine (the only driver who will have the chance to make his F1 debut coming from F2 is Guan Yu Zhou at the wheel of Alfa Romeo) , saw in front of all the time trial in hand today the driver of the Red Bull youth program Jack Doohan, which preceded Felipe Drugovich, Ralph Boschung and Logan Sargeant.

Higher times in the afternoon where Drugovich confirmed himself in the leading positions, returning to the base at MP Motorsport after a 2021 of ups and downs in Uni-Virtuosi, a team that instead welcomed Doohan, eager to take revenge in 2022 against of the reigning F3 champion and academy mate Dennis Hauger, tenth today in the morning and third in the afternoon.

F2 Test Abu Dhabi Day-3 morning session

Pilot Team Weather Turns 1 Jack Doohan UNI-Virtuosi 1: 36.110 59 2 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport 1: 36.139 49 3 Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1: 36.203 41 4 Liam Lawson Carlin 1: 36.242 55 5 Logan Sargeant Carlin 1: 36.270 53 6 Théo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1: 36.415 55 7 Roy Nissany DAMS 1: 36.492 54 8 Marcus Armstrong Hitech Grand Prix 1: 36.550 52 9 Jehan Daruvala PREMA Racing 1: 36.553 45 10 Dennis Hauger PREMA Racing 1: 36.572 44 11 Calan Williams Trident 1: 36.613 50 12 Frederik Vesti ART Grand Prix 1: 36.641 58 13 Jüri Vips Hitech Grand Prix 1: 36.674 47 14 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS 1: 36.695 55 15 Clément Novalak MP Motorsport 1: 36.716 50 16 Marino Sato UNI-Virtuosi 1: 36.780 54 17 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort Racing 1: 36.784 49 18 Juan Manuel Correa Charouz Racing System 1: 36.845 55 19 Olli Caldwell Campos Racing 1: 37.014 34 20 Guilherme Samaia Charouz Racing System 1: 37.388 57 21 Teppei Natori Trident 1: 37.644 56 22 Cem Bolukbasi Van Amersfoort Racing 1: 38.887 38

F2 Test Abu Dhabi Day-3 afternoon session

Pilot Team Weather Turns 1 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport 1: 36.342 43 2 Jehan Daruvala PREMA Racing 1: 36.457 39 3 Dennis Hauger PREMA Racing 1: 36.838 41 4 Jüri Vips Hitech Grand Prix 1: 37.002 56 5 Roy Nissany DAMS 1: 37.026 46 6 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort Racing 1: 37.252 44 7 Marcus Armstrong Hitech Grand Prix 1: 37.379 50 8 Clément Novalak MP Motorsport 1: 37.526 32 9 Juan Manuel Correa Charouz Racing System 1: 37.759 50 10 Cem Bolukbasi Van Amersfoort Racing 1: 37.818 46 11 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS 1: 37.836 44 12 Calan Williams Trident 1: 37.946 55 13 Teppei Natori Trident 1: 38.060 53 14 Olli Caldwell Campos Racing 1: 38.139 35 15 Jack Doohan UNI-Virtuosi 1: 38.798 55 16 Théo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1: 39.051 53 17 Logan Sargeant Carlin 1: 39.205 41 18 Liam Lawson Carlin 1: 39.409 25 19 Guilherme Samaia Charouz Racing System 1: 39.558 45 20 Marino Sato UNI-Virtuosi 1: 39.692 53 21 Frederik Vesti ART Grand Prix 1: 39.735 53 22 Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1: 40.233 12