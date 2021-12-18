The usual three days of testing of the F2 that every year puts an end to the activity on the track in Abu Dhabi ended. The cadet series, dominated this season by rookie Oscar Piastri who will have to settle for the role of third driver in Alpine (the only driver who will have the chance to make his F1 debut coming from F2 is Guan Yu Zhou at the wheel of Alfa Romeo) , saw in front of all the time trial in hand today the driver of the Red Bull youth program Jack Doohan, which preceded Felipe Drugovich, Ralph Boschung and Logan Sargeant.
Higher times in the afternoon where Drugovich confirmed himself in the leading positions, returning to the base at MP Motorsport after a 2021 of ups and downs in Uni-Virtuosi, a team that instead welcomed Doohan, eager to take revenge in 2022 against of the reigning F3 champion and academy mate Dennis Hauger, tenth today in the morning and third in the afternoon.
F2 Test Abu Dhabi Day-3 morning session
|Pilot
|Team
|Weather
|Turns
|1
|Jack Doohan
|UNI-Virtuosi
|1: 36.110
|59
|2
|Felipe Drugovich
|MP Motorsport
|1: 36.139
|49
|3
|Ralph Boschung
|Campos Racing
|1: 36.203
|41
|4
|Liam Lawson
|Carlin
|1: 36.242
|55
|5
|Logan Sargeant
|Carlin
|1: 36.270
|53
|6
|Théo Pourchaire
|ART Grand Prix
|1: 36.415
|55
|7
|Roy Nissany
|DAMS
|1: 36.492
|54
|8
|Marcus Armstrong
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1: 36.550
|52
|9
|Jehan Daruvala
|PREMA Racing
|1: 36.553
|45
|10
|Dennis Hauger
|PREMA Racing
|1: 36.572
|44
|11
|Calan Williams
|Trident
|1: 36.613
|50
|12
|Frederik Vesti
|ART Grand Prix
|1: 36.641
|58
|13
|Jüri Vips
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1: 36.674
|47
|14
|Ayumu Iwasa
|DAMS
|1: 36.695
|55
|15
|Clément Novalak
|MP Motorsport
|1: 36.716
|50
|16
|Marino Sato
|UNI-Virtuosi
|1: 36.780
|54
|17
|Amaury Cordeel
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1: 36.784
|49
|18
|Juan Manuel Correa
|Charouz Racing System
|1: 36.845
|55
|19
|Olli Caldwell
|Campos Racing
|1: 37.014
|34
|20
|Guilherme Samaia
|Charouz Racing System
|1: 37.388
|57
|21
|Teppei Natori
|Trident
|1: 37.644
|56
|22
|Cem Bolukbasi
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1: 38.887
|38
F2 Test Abu Dhabi Day-3 afternoon session
|Pilot
|Team
|Weather
|Turns
|1
|Felipe Drugovich
|MP Motorsport
|1: 36.342
|43
|2
|Jehan Daruvala
|PREMA Racing
|1: 36.457
|39
|3
|Dennis Hauger
|PREMA Racing
|1: 36.838
|41
|4
|Jüri Vips
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1: 37.002
|56
|5
|Roy Nissany
|DAMS
|1: 37.026
|46
|6
|Amaury Cordeel
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1: 37.252
|44
|7
|Marcus Armstrong
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1: 37.379
|50
|8
|Clément Novalak
|MP Motorsport
|1: 37.526
|32
|9
|Juan Manuel Correa
|Charouz Racing System
|1: 37.759
|50
|10
|Cem Bolukbasi
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1: 37.818
|46
|11
|Ayumu Iwasa
|DAMS
|1: 37.836
|44
|12
|Calan Williams
|Trident
|1: 37.946
|55
|13
|Teppei Natori
|Trident
|1: 38.060
|53
|14
|Olli Caldwell
|Campos Racing
|1: 38.139
|35
|15
|Jack Doohan
|UNI-Virtuosi
|1: 38.798
|55
|16
|Théo Pourchaire
|ART Grand Prix
|1: 39.051
|53
|17
|Logan Sargeant
|Carlin
|1: 39.205
|41
|18
|Liam Lawson
|Carlin
|1: 39.409
|25
|19
|Guilherme Samaia
|Charouz Racing System
|1: 39.558
|45
|20
|Marino Sato
|UNI-Virtuosi
|1: 39.692
|53
|21
|Frederik Vesti
|ART Grand Prix
|1: 39.735
|53
|22
|Ralph Boschung
|Campos Racing
|1: 40.233
|12
