An all-American line-up

The starting grid for the next Formula 2 season is almost full, and the latest news on who will make it up in 2024 has come directly from DAMS. After the arrival of Jak Crawford, the French team has decided to focus on another American driver with Ecuadorian citizenship: this is Juan Manuel Correaready to play his fourth season in the F1 cadet series after just over a year spent with Van Amersfoort.

From the accident to the return to the track

Promoted by Charouz in 2019 for his first year in F2, Correa risked ending his career prematurely in the terrible accident that occurred in Spa-Francorchamps Feature Racein the violent collision in which he tragically lost his life Anthoine Hubert. After suffering fractures in both legs, and with a cracked vertebra, the 24-year-old managed to recover in 2021 after a long recovery, returning to F3 with the ART Grand Prix before returning to F2 with Van Amersfoort for the last round of the 2022 championship. He then participated full-time in the last season with the Dutch team.

The first statements

Author of two podiums in F2, both achieved in 2019, Correa commented on his arrival in DAMS, with which he carried out the post-season tests in Abu Dhabi: “I am delighted to be part of DAMS for the 2024 season – he has declared – I feel that it's the best place for me to continue rebuilding my career and push towards my long-term goals. I can't wait to start working with the team and show what I can do on the track.”

The intention not to give up

The message from the former F1 driver also arrived in the French team Charles Picnow Director of the team founded by René Arnoux and Jean-Paul Driot: “We are excited to see Juan Manuel join us for 2024, he has potential and is a great team man – he added – we've already seen encouraging signs that he's building a strong working relationship with Jak and the rest of the team. He has proven to have a resilient mentality, with his desire to return to competing after a very difficult period away from this sport. His ability to provide useful feedback to our engineers and his willingness to absorb new information leaves us confident that we can achieve excellent results together in the coming year.”