The third round of the Formula 2 season ad Imola has turned into a real disciplinary nightmare for Amaury Cordeel, Belgian driver under the Van Amersfoort team. The 20-year-old, who had approached the appointment with the knowledge that he already had four penalty points on his License – thanks to the failure to slow down under the red flag in Jeddah – added another five during the single Imola Feature Race, increasing so its points to a total of nine.

During Sunday’s race, Cordeel first suffered a 5-second penalty for having passed the track limits, then added to another of 10 seconds for a fifth infraction. As if that weren’t enough, number 25 then made the same mistake again, with Race Direction inflicting a third penalty with a Drive Through. For all these infractions, Cordeel has therefore accumulated five points on the License in one fell swoop, which add up to the 4 already collected in Saudi Arabia.

Be careful though, because at present it seriously risks the suspension for a match from the championship. According to the regulation, this happens in the event that a pilot should reach or exceed altitude 12 points penalty on the License, with the Belgian currently stationary at 9. The failure of a rider to participate in a GP had already occurred in 2019, when Mahaveer Raghunathan did not take part in the GP in Austria following a nightmare weekend in France, during the which suffered a penalty of nine points during the single transalpine event.

Moreover, the Imola Feature Race was characterized by other mistakes made by Cordeel, which however did not result in other penalty points: twice, in fact, the Belgian exceeded the speed limit in the pit lane, at first by almost 40 km / h – 10 seconds penalty on the race time – and then 60 km / h, with Stop & Go. Finally, this time through no fault of his own, the FIA ​​fined the Van Amersfoort team 2000 euros for not positioning the tires correctly in the tire changing lay-by. Due to this mechanics error, Cordeel will start with 5 penalty positions to be served in the next qualificationsscheduled in Spain in less than a month.