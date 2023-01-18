New year, new line-up, new ambitions. After the farewell of Liam Lawson and Logan Sargeant, with the latter promoted to Formula 1 in the direction of Williams, the Carlin Racing team has confirmed its formation for the 2023 season of the cadet series, focusing on Enzo Fittipaldi and Zane Maloney.

