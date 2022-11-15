The Swiss driver contested his first full season in the series in 2021, but was forced to miss much of the 2022 season due to injury.

He scored a podium finish at Imola, finishing third in the Main Race, before starting to suffer from neck pain, missing three races before returning to Spa, finishing third in the sprint race. He currently sits 15th in the standings ahead of this weekend’s season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Ralph Boschung, Campos Racing Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to continue with Campos Racing in FIA F2 next year,” says Boschung.

“With 2021 being my only full season in F2, this year has started very well, but the neck injury has compromised my entire year. I have an unfinished business and I want to show that together with Campos we can consistently achieve excellent results”.

Team principal Adrian Campos said: “We are delighted to continue working with Ralph because after the health problems we all have unfinished business.”

“Our goals together are still to be achieved and that will be our mission for next year, in which we expect to regularly fight for top spots.”