From virtual pilot in video games to authentic signing for a team of Formula 2: what may appear to be an impossible undertaking, or more simply a dream for many young people, actually happened in the figure of Cem Bolukbasi, 23-year-old of Turkish nationality who will make his debut in the preparatory category for Formula 1 on the occasion of the championship 2022. Specifically, the debut will take place at the wheel of the Charouz Racing System, a team that has yet to formalize the second guide to be placed alongside Bolukbasi, the protagonist of a truly unique story of its kind. The latter, in fact, began his career first with motocross and subsequently with karts, obtaining moderate successes both at home and in Europe. However, the turning point came in 2017, the year in which he made the transition from real to digital life with the entry into Esports. After some victories in the Formula 1 Esports Series – with AlphaTauri – and in the GT iRacing World, the Turk returned to actual racing in 2019, signing with compatriot Borusan Otomotiv for the European GT4 championship.

Since then, up to and including 2021, Bolukbasi has alternated its holdings between the GT4 and the first approaches to single-seaters, competing in the Formula Renault Eurocup, the Euroformula Open and the Asian Formula 3 in three years. All without forgetting further successes in Esports, where the affirmation in Fr3.5 stands out: “I am really, really happy to join Charouz Racing System for the 2022 Formula 2 season – commented the new signing of the Czech team – I worked hard to get an opportunity like this and first of all I want to thank Charouz for trusting me, I will do my best to honor it. Obviously I’m looking forward to getting in the car for the test sessions, after my first glimpse of an old GP2 car late last year. It is as close as you can get to an F1 car, and I am fully determined to give my 110% to learn to master it and demonstrate my potential as a driver. Also I can’t wait to start working with the team, the season that awaits me will be very long and demanding and establishing the best possible relationship with all the guys will be fundamental for the final result. IS a great dream that came true, so it’s quite difficult to put into words, but it’s very exciting. I was in Abu Dhabi in 2017 for F1 Esports, and coming back after four years testing an F2 car was pretty crazy for me. I watched the F1 finale, the tests, and then the next day I was driving the F2 car. I was like a child living a dream in those five or six days. If I had never been to F1 Esports – he concluded – I would never have had the chance to get into a real car, and I wouldn’t be where I am now. I think it’s also very important to be the first player to do it, because it can give people hope. If people see that a person can do it, they will believe they can do it too. If I can go from F1 Esports to FIA Formula 2, I think anyone can do it ”. Within five years, therefore, Bolukbasi has gone from virtual competitions to authentic Formula 2 competitions, where he will carry out the pre-season tests from 2 to 4 in Bahrain, home of the first round of the championship.