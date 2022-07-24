After Michael Masieven Gwen Bourcier greet the FIA. The former referee of Formula 2 was in fact fired in these hours by president Mohamed Ben Sulayem, evidently dissatisfied with his performance both as race director of the category, and as a liaison figure between teams and referees in Formula 1. Until the year last, in fact, the team principals could speak with the race director during the grand prix (and there have been many controversies, just remember the pressures on Masi in Jeddah and Abu Dhabi). For 2022, the presidency Ben Sulayem wanted to solve this problem at the base by forbidding direct communications to the race director and conveying them all to Bourcier, who in turn could bring them back to Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich.

Bourcier has refereed this year together with Rui Marques. On the Paul Ricard weekend, however, the Formula 2 race director was Wittich, theoretically referee of F1, while directing the top class there is Freitas. This is what the official notes of the FIA ​​report. Could it be a dress rehearsal for the end of the double referee experiment, an element for which the FIA ​​has received several criticisms among the teams?