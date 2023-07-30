F2 / Spa-Francorchamps, Feature race: order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Jack Doohan Virtuosos 59:01.766 2 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix +1.952 3 Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin +9.188 4 Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin +10.131 5 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix +10.528 6 Richard Verschoor Van Amersfoort +10.578 7 Oliver Bearman PRESS +12.701 8 Kush Maini Campos +13.782 9 Roman Stanek trident +16.526 10 Ralph Boschung Campos +17.637 11 Arthur Leclerc DAMS extension +18.998 12 Juan Manuel Correa Van Amersfoort +19.782 13 Roy Nissany PHM by Charouz +20.664 14 Clement Novalak trident +23.852 15 Jack Doohan PHM by Charouz +25.253 16 Amaury Cordeel Virtuosos +27,900 17 Jack Doohan MP Motorsports Retired 18 Jack Crawford Hitech Retired 19 Isaac Hadjar Hitech Retired 20 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS extension Retired 21 Frederik Vesti PRESS Retired 22 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsports Disqualified

Race report

Exactly as happened a few moments after the start of the Formula 3 Feature Race with Gabriele Minì, also in Formula 2 the track of Spa-Francorchamps turned out to be a traitor for another driver, also a great protagonist of this season: Frederik Vesti. In track conditions that weren’t completely dry, the championship leader (now ex) lost control of his Prema during the deployment lap going to impact against the barriers, thus sensationally ending his race even before starting it. A decidedly unexpected episode which therefore offered the Dane’s rivals on a silver platter the opportunity to recover precious ground in the general standings or even surpass him, as happened at the end of this race to the advantage of Theo Pourchaire.

DRAMA! Before the race even begins, championship leader Frederik Vesti is OUT! Both he and Victor Martins spin off on their reconnaissance laps, although Martins continues and makes the grid#BelgianGP #F2 pic.twitter.com/O4LJiu8hXQ — Formula 2 (@Formula2) July 30, 2023

Contrary to his teammate, the Frenchman established himself as one of the quickest drivers when the green light came on, even passing into second position and getting into the exhausts of Oliver Bearman, who instead maintained the leadership after the pole position obtained on Friday. The ART Gran Prix driver has repeatedly attempted to overtake his Prema rival even after the entry of the Safety Car on the first lap for a contact between Hauger and Iwasa, who thus threw away the great opportunity to get back on Vesti. While the Japanese could not help but withdraw from the event, the Norwegian was instead disqualified for having regained the track thanks to the help of the marshals. Returning to the Safety pit lane, Bearman therefore held onto the lead until 15th roundi.e. when he and the Frenchman returned at the same time to the pits for the tire change. The direct challenge between the mechanics was resolved in favor of Pourchaire, who has passed in pit lane his rival. Two laps later, thanks to Crawford’s spin, the safety car was called back on track once again, with Doohan who takes advantage of the opportunity to return to the pits and pass leading ahead of Pourchaire and Martinsthe latter however penalized by 5 seconds. The ranking remains almost intact until the checkered flag, with Doohan taking his second consecutive victory in the Feature after the success in Hungary in front of Pourchaire, who with this placing becomes the new championship leader with a 12-point lead over Vesti. As a result of the penalty to Martins, Bearman therefore passes into third position, only to be sanctioned in turn by 5 seconds just for a contact with Martins. In this way he gets on the podium Enzo Fittipaldi ahead of his teammate Maloney and Martins, 5th. With these results, Formula 2 is preparing for a long summer break which will end on 1st Septemberday on which the first free practice will take place a Monza for the 11th round of the championship.

F2 | Drivers’ standings after Belgium 2023 (Round 10)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 168 2 Frederik Vesti PRESS 156 3 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS extension 134 4 Jack Doohan Virtuosos 130 5 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix 120 6 Oliver Bearman PRESS 102 7 Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin 98 8 Richard Verschoor Van Amersfoort 84 9 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsports 82 10 Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin 78 11 Kush Maini Campos 56 12 Jehan Daruvala MP Motorsports 53 13 Jack Crawford Hitech 39 14 Arthur Leclerc DAMS extension 39 15 Isaac Hadjar Hitech 39 16 Ralph Boschung Campos 35 17 Roman Stanek trident 13 18 Juan Manuel Correa Van Amersfoort 12 19 Clement Novalak trident 2

Constructors ranking

POS. TEAM POINTS 1 ART Grand Prix 288 2 PRESS 258 3 Rodin Carlin 176 4 DAMS extension 173 5 MP Motorsports 135 6 Virtuosos 130 7 Van Amersfoort 96 8 Campos 91 9 Hitech 78 10 trident 15 11 PHM by Charouz 0