After two rounds that have not yet seen a real master of the championship, the Formula 2 drivers are back on track today in Barcelona to take part in a two-day test that will be essential to gain more and more confidence with the car.

At the end of the first day it was Ralph Boschung, who had already performed very well on the flying lap both in Bahrain and in Jeddah. The Swiss of Campos Racing managed to get the reference time in the afternoon, when the asphalt temperature slightly increased compared to the morning, and he was the only one able to go under the 1’28 ” wall stopping the stopwatch on 1’27 ” 929.

Not far from the Swiss have closed Marcus Armstrong and the surprise of this start of the championship Ayumu Iwasa. The former Ferrari Driver Academy driver set a time of 1’28 ” 170, while a tenth and a half delay forced the Japanese to set the third fastest time of the day.

Another Japanese in the top 5 is Marino Sato, good at closing with the fourth reference in 1’28 ” 436 ahead of the protagonist of the Feature Race in Jeddah, Felipe Drugovich.

Behind the Brazilian we find the ART Grand Prix duo with Théo Pourchaire ahead of Frederik Vesti. The French driver preceded his teammate by 7 cents, while Richard Verschoor, the Trident team’s reference driver at this start of the season, finished with the eighth time in 1’29 ” 439, finishing ahead of Jake Hughes and Clement Novalak.

5 red flag interruptions during this first day of testing are worth noting. In the morning it was Calan Williams who forced the marshals to expose the red after stopping in turn 2, while shortly after the interruptions were caused by Lawson (stopped in turn 10) and Cem Bolukbasi went against the barriers in turn 9.

In the afternoon, on the other hand, it was Juri Vips who forced everyone to a force stop following a contact against the barriers in turn 3, while the last interruption was caused by Logan Sargeant who remained stationary with his Carlin in turn 10.

Tomorrow we repeat for the last day of testing which will start at 9 in the morning.

2022 FIA FORMULA 2 CHAMPIONSHIP – BARCELONA IN-SEASON TESTS, DAY 1, MORNING

PILOT NATION TEAM TIME TURNS 1 Felipe Drugovich BRA MP Motorsport 1: 29.755 20 2 Théo Pourchaire BETWEEN ART Grand Prix 1: 29.920 23 3 Ayumu Iwasa JPN DAMS 1: 30.124 19 4 Juri Vips EAST Hitech Grand Prix 1: 30.207 21 5 Jack Doohan AUS Virtuosi Racing 1: 30.215 18 6 Marcus Armstrong NZL Hitech Grand Prix 1: 30.245 22 7 Liam Lawson NZL Carlin 1: 30.298 10 8 Ralph Boschung THAT Campos Racing 1: 30.361 32 9 Logan Sargeant USA Carlin 1: 30.403 19 10 Jake Hughes GBR Van Amersfoort Racing 1: 30.412 37 11 Marino Sato JPN Virtuosi Racing 1: 30.440 18 12 Calan Williams AUS Trident 1: 30.454 17 13 Enzo Fittipaldi BRA Charouz Racing System 1: 30.465 21 14 Jehan Daruvala IND PREMA Racing 1: 30.466 16 15 Frederik Vesti DNK ART Grand Prix 1: 30.586 23 16 Roy Nissany ISR DAMS 1: 30.692 20 17 Clément Novalak BETWEEN MP Motorsport 1: 30.753 18 18 Olli Caldwell GBR Campos Racing 1: 30.856 22 19 Amaury Cordeel NICE Van Amersfoort Racing 1: 30.886 27 20 Richard Verschoor NLD Trident 1: 30.944 13 21 Cem Bölükbasi TUR Charouz Racing System 1: 31.455 21 22 Dennis Hauger NOR PREMA Racing 1: 31.730 16

2022 FIA FORMULA 2 CHAMPIONSHIP – BARCELONA IN-SEASON TESTS, DAY 1, AFTERNOON