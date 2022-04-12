After two rounds that have not yet seen a real master of the championship, the Formula 2 drivers are back on track today in Barcelona to take part in a two-day test that will be essential to gain more and more confidence with the car.
At the end of the first day it was Ralph Boschung, who had already performed very well on the flying lap both in Bahrain and in Jeddah. The Swiss of Campos Racing managed to get the reference time in the afternoon, when the asphalt temperature slightly increased compared to the morning, and he was the only one able to go under the 1’28 ” wall stopping the stopwatch on 1’27 ” 929.
Not far from the Swiss have closed Marcus Armstrong and the surprise of this start of the championship Ayumu Iwasa. The former Ferrari Driver Academy driver set a time of 1’28 ” 170, while a tenth and a half delay forced the Japanese to set the third fastest time of the day.
Another Japanese in the top 5 is Marino Sato, good at closing with the fourth reference in 1’28 ” 436 ahead of the protagonist of the Feature Race in Jeddah, Felipe Drugovich.
Behind the Brazilian we find the ART Grand Prix duo with Théo Pourchaire ahead of Frederik Vesti. The French driver preceded his teammate by 7 cents, while Richard Verschoor, the Trident team’s reference driver at this start of the season, finished with the eighth time in 1’29 ” 439, finishing ahead of Jake Hughes and Clement Novalak.
5 red flag interruptions during this first day of testing are worth noting. In the morning it was Calan Williams who forced the marshals to expose the red after stopping in turn 2, while shortly after the interruptions were caused by Lawson (stopped in turn 10) and Cem Bolukbasi went against the barriers in turn 9.
In the afternoon, on the other hand, it was Juri Vips who forced everyone to a force stop following a contact against the barriers in turn 3, while the last interruption was caused by Logan Sargeant who remained stationary with his Carlin in turn 10.
Tomorrow we repeat for the last day of testing which will start at 9 in the morning.
2022 FIA FORMULA 2 CHAMPIONSHIP – BARCELONA IN-SEASON TESTS, DAY 1, MORNING
|PILOT
|NATION
|TEAM
|TIME
|TURNS
|1
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRA
|MP Motorsport
|1: 29.755
|20
|2
|Théo Pourchaire
|BETWEEN
|ART Grand Prix
|1: 29.920
|23
|3
|Ayumu Iwasa
|JPN
|DAMS
|1: 30.124
|19
|4
|Juri Vips
|EAST
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1: 30.207
|21
|5
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|Virtuosi Racing
|1: 30.215
|18
|6
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1: 30.245
|22
|7
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Carlin
|1: 30.298
|10
|8
|Ralph Boschung
|THAT
|Campos Racing
|1: 30.361
|32
|9
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Carlin
|1: 30.403
|19
|10
|Jake Hughes
|GBR
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1: 30.412
|37
|11
|Marino Sato
|JPN
|Virtuosi Racing
|1: 30.440
|18
|12
|Calan Williams
|AUS
|Trident
|1: 30.454
|17
|13
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Charouz Racing System
|1: 30.465
|21
|14
|Jehan Daruvala
|IND
|PREMA Racing
|1: 30.466
|16
|15
|Frederik Vesti
|DNK
|ART Grand Prix
|1: 30.586
|23
|16
|Roy Nissany
|ISR
|DAMS
|1: 30.692
|20
|17
|Clément Novalak
|BETWEEN
|MP Motorsport
|1: 30.753
|18
|18
|Olli Caldwell
|GBR
|Campos Racing
|1: 30.856
|22
|19
|Amaury Cordeel
|NICE
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1: 30.886
|27
|20
|Richard Verschoor
|NLD
|Trident
|1: 30.944
|13
|21
|Cem Bölükbasi
|TUR
|Charouz Racing System
|1: 31.455
|21
|22
|Dennis Hauger
|NOR
|PREMA Racing
|1: 31.730
|16
2022 FIA FORMULA 2 CHAMPIONSHIP – BARCELONA IN-SEASON TESTS, DAY 1, AFTERNOON
|PILOT
|NATION
|TEAM
|TIME
|TURNS
|1
|Ralph Boschung
|THAT
|Campos Racing
|1: 27.929
|55
|2
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1: 28.170
|34
|3
|Ayumu Iwasa
|JPN
|DAMS
|1: 28.331
|51
|4
|Marino Sato
|JPN
|Virtuosi Racing
|1: 28.436
|42
|5
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRA
|MP Motorsport
|1: 29.131
|37
|6
|Théo Pourchaire
|BETWEEN
|ART Grand Prix
|1: 29.312
|52
|7
|Frederik Vesti
|DNK
|ART Grand Prix
|1: 29.383
|49
|8
|Richard Verschoor
|NLD
|Trident
|1: 29.439
|54
|9
|Jake Hughes
|GBR
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1: 29.492
|36
|10
|Clément Novalak
|BETWEEN
|MP Motorsport
|1: 29.495
|35
|11
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|Virtuosi Racing
|1: 29.777
|44
|12
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Carlin
|1: 29.788
|31
|13
|Roy Nissany
|ISR
|DAMS
|1: 29.824
|36
|14
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Charouz Racing System
|1: 29.844
|41
|15
|Jehan Daruvala
|IND
|PREMA Racing
|1: 29.909
|35
|16
|Calan Williams
|AUS
|Trident
|1: 29.975
|55
|17
|Amaury Cordeel
|NICE
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1: 29.993
|39
|18
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Carlin
|1: 30.180
|49
|19
|Dennis Hauger
|NOR
|PREMA Racing
|1: 30.439
|36
|20
|Juri Vips
|EAST
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1: 30.488
|15
|21
|Olli Caldwell
|GBR
|Campos Racing
|1: 30.820
|54
