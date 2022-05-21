There Sprint Race of Barcelona lived decisive moments for the development of the race even before the green light came on, in a fourth round of the season characterized therefore by a real immediate twist: due to the inversion of the top ten classified in qualifying, the first position on the starting grid was occupied by Calan Williamswith Jake Hughes completing the front row ahead of Theo Pourchaire and Felipe Drugovich.

However, at the start of the reconnaissance lap, the engine of the Australian’s Trident died on the starting grid, forcing Williams to sprint from the pit lane and throwing away the opportunity to start in front of everyone. In any case, despite the wonderful opportunity to be able to take advantage of the 21-year-old’s absence, both Hughes and Pourchaire were still protagonists of a colorless departure, granting an involuntary assist to Drugovich, in turn able to make the most of the opportunity to jump to the top of the standings. Besides him, they didn’t miss the chance either Iwasa and Sargeant, with the Japanese and the American in turn protagonists of an excellent start. Bad, however, Pourchaireeven slipped to sixth position.

Furthermore, in the list of ‘rejected’, he was not even missing Jüri Vips, however, fresh from a reprimand in his session of PL1 of F1 disputed at the wheel of Red Bull. During the 6th round, the Estonian of Hitech has in fact lost control of the car at the entrance to turn 3, silting up and forcing the Race Direction to intervene by the Safety Car. Despite the cancellation of the gaps, Drugovich still maintained his leadership, crossing the finish line in front of the duo Iwasa-Sargeant, on the podium Daruvala and Pourchaire. Finally, Hughes completed his nightmare race by retiring on the penultimate lap, at a time when he had lost several positions due to a serious problem with tire management. Thanks to this victory, the second of the season after the Feature Race in Jeddah, the Brazilian thus becomes the new leader of the drivers’ classification, waiting for the next appointment tomorrow at 11:35, also here with the Feature race.

F2 / Barcelona, ​​Sprint Race: Order of arrival



POS. PILOT TEAM TURNS RELEASE GpV 1 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport 26 1: 35.211 2 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS 26 +2.109 3 Logan Sargeant Carlin 26 +4,165 4 Jehan Daruvala Press 26 +8,493 5 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 26 +9,251 6 Jack Doohan Virtuous 26 +10,481 7 Frederik Dress up ART Grand Prix 26 +16,430 8 Enzo Fittipaldi Charouz 26 +17,256 9 Liam Lawson Carlin 26 +17,705 10 Marcus Armstrong Hitech 26 +18,254 11 Richard Verschoor Trident 26 +25,321 12 Dennis Haugher Press 26 +25.997 13 Olli Caldwell Campos 26 +26,476 14 Clement Novalak MP Motorsport 26 +29,315 15 Roy Nissany DAMS 26 +31,490 16 Calan Williams Trident 26 +33,781 17 Marine Sato Virtuous 26 +37,436 18 Cem Bolukbasi Charouz 26 +53,281 19 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort 26 +1: 05.926 20 Jake Hughes Van Amersfoort Withdrawn 21 Juri Vips Hitech Withdrawn