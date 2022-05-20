Qualifying for the fourth GP of the season, staged on the circuit Barcelonahave awarded the Australian of Virtuosi Jack Doohanauthor of the second pole position seasonal after the fastest time previously obtained in the first race of the year in Bahrain. A fight for the fastest lap that was consumed on the edge of the thousandths with Juri Vipsreturned to the wheel of Hitech after his experience with Red Bull during the PL1 of Formula 1.

The Estonian, in fact, did not get the start at the Race-2 pole by only 23 thousandths, with his second position that will in any case complete the first row of the starting grid in front of the duo made up of Vesti and Daruvala, respectively 3rd and 4th. A qualifying to forget, however, for the two drivers currently at the top of the standings, starting with the French Theo Pourchaire. The latter did not go beyond a disappointing one 7th place, while still doing better than his direct opponent Felipe Drugovichreally 10 °.

The Brazilian of MP Motorsport will still be able to console himself in view of Race-1, scheduled for tomorrow at 17:40; thanks to the inversion of the top ten on the starting grid, the South American will start in front of everyone for the aforementioned test, but will still be forced to recover for the last act of the Spanish GP, scheduled for 11:35 on Sunday. Finally, the Swiss from the Campos team was absent Ralph Boschungwho will not participate in the rest of the Catalan weekend due to some neck pain that emerged after free practice.

F2 / Barcelona, ​​Qualifying: Starting grid



POS. PILOT TEAM TIME / DETACHMENT 1 Jack Doohan Virtuous 1: 28.612 2 Juri Vips Hitech +0.023 3 Frederik Dress up ART Grand Prix +0.240 4 Jehan Daruvala Press +0.272 5 Logan Sargeant Carlin +0.355 6 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS +0.365 7 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix +0.389 8 Jake Hughes Van Amersfoort +0.455 9 Calan Williams Trident +0.552 10 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport +0.578 11 Enzo Fittipaldi Charouz +0.593 12 Clement Novalak MP Motorsport +0.755 13 Marcus Armstrong Hitech +0.763 14 Dennis Haugher Press +0.769 15 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort +0.769 16 Liam Lawson Carlin +0.876 17 Roy Nissany DAMS +0.903 18 Olli Caldwell Campos +1.273 19 Marine Sato Virtuous +1.315 20 Richard Verschoor Trident +1.604 21 Cem Bolukbasi Charouz +1.744