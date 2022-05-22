Barcelona and Felipe Drugovich: a combination that in this 2022 seems to be indissoluble in Formula 2, thanks to the success of the Brazilian of MP Motorsport in Feature Race of this morning. The 21-year-old, who also climbed the top step of the podium in yesterday’s Sprint Race, has thus strengthened his leadership in the drivers’ standings, but there is still the shadow of a heavy question mark on today’s victory.

A day that, in reality, initially seemed to reward Jack Doohan, very skilled in maintaining his first position obtained in qualifying defending himself from the attacks of Frederick Vesti and Juri Vips, with the Estonian mocked at the start by the Dane. In any case, during the fourth lap, the Race Direction had to intervene after the technical problem accused by Jehan Daruvala, remained dangerously stationary in the middle of the track and unable to continue. A sudden loss of power that deceived Iwasa, who was unable to enslave the Indian car by damaging the front wing in the rear-end collision. Thus, after the entrance of the Safety Carthe race was then resumed without any particular upheavals, at least until the eighth lap.

During that session, in fact, Vips inaugurated the pit stop ‘waltz’, with the Estonian betrayed by an error of his mechanics in fixing the left front wheel. For this reason, therefore, the Hitech driver continued his negative weekend after his spin yesterday, retreating to the bottom of the group and throwing away the opportunity to get on the podium. On the other hand, the one who managed to take advantage of the pit strategy to the fullest was Felipe Drugovich: the Brazilian, who up to that moment occupied the sixth position, delayed the tire change as much as possible, returning to the track behind Doohan, who in the meantime had regained the first position after his break and that of his closest rivals. In the last ten laps, the MP Motorsport driver drastically recovers ground on the Australian, favored by the cooler tires, to overtake him and take the lead. However, just before the overtaking, the Race Direction notices a possible infringement of the South American during entry into the pit lanewhich is why victory is not yet fully guaranteed, thanks to one decision official that will be communicated at the end of the race. In the meantime, Drugovich still enjoys a well-deserved double in front of Doohan and Vesti, who is also able to maintain the podium area in front of Sargeant. Finally, Theo Pourchaire was disappointing, only 8th at the finish line and eager to redeem himself in the next round of Formula 2, scheduled for next weekend in the Principality of Monaco.

F2 / Barcelona, ​​Feature Race: order of arrival



POS. PILOT TEAM TURNS RELEASE GpV 1 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport 37 2 Jack Doohan Virtuous 37 +5,630 1: 34.231 3 Frederik Dress up ART Grand Prix 37 +23.169 4 Logan Sargeant Carlin 37 +24.720 5 Clement Novalak MP Motorsport 37 +25,060 6 Enzo Fittipaldi Charouz 37 +31,430 7 Marcus Armstrong Hitech 37 +32.199 8 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 37 +35,607 9 Liam Lawson Carlin 37 +37.174 10 Roy Nissany DAMS 37 +37.725 11 Calan Williams Trident 37 +38,754 12 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS 37 +54,848 13 Dennis Haugher Press 37 +55.049 14 Olli Caldwell Campos 37 +56,848 15 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort 37 +59,627 16 Jake Hughes Van Amersfoort 37 +1: 03.353 17 Juri Vips Hitech 37 +1 turn 18 Richard Verschoor Trident 37 +1 turn 19 Marine Sato Virtuous 37 +1 turn 20 Cem Bolukbasi Charouz 37 +1 turn 21 Jehan Daruvala Carlin Withdraw