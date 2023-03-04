Fields of dreams

Winning in Formula 3 and Formula 2 on the same day, in both cases leading their drivers to their first career success in their respective categories; it’s a weekend to remember for the team Camposmoreover on the occasion of the inaugural event of the 2023 season on the track of Sakhir. While in the series of the ‘very young’ Josep Maria Martì had climbed to the top step of the podium, in the cadet class of F1 the victory went to the Swiss Ralph Boschungin his seventh participation in F2 and for the first time in the role of winner.

Boschung in the sprint

A flawless race for the 25-year-old Swiss, who started from the first position on the grid and remained firmly in command of the race from the green light to the checkered flag, without even losing the lead for a moment. A goal made possible even at the start from the bad route of Roman Stanek, with whom he shared the front row, but above all from the continuous and spectacular duels that took place behind him for the conquest of the podium. A challenge that, at first, had also included the Monegasque Arthur Leclercthen excluded for one Stop & Go due to the presence of some mechanics near his car a few moments before the reconnaissance lap.

Show on the track

With his exit, the fight was made possible by a great comeback at the start of the two ART Grand Prix’s Theo Pourchaire and Victor Martins, today you start from the margins of the top-10 and tomorrow you will be in the front row of the grid. Thanks to their constant overtaking, the two Frenchmen got close to Iwasa together with the two MP Motorsport’s Dennis Hauger and Jehan Daruvala, all looking for second place. After 13 laps of stability in the standings, the first to endanger the second step of the Japanese podium was the rookie Martins, with the maneuver that generated two consequences: on the one hand it allowed Boschung to further extend on his pursuers , while on the other it allowed Pourchaire to be able to immediately attack the Japanese of DAMS. However, the transalpine’s attempts were not successful, so as to allow a Hauger to catch up on the Sauber Academy driver, overtaking both him and Iwasa. Furthermore, in the final stages of the race, Hauger gradually reduced the gap on Martins, overtaking him on the penultimate lap.

F2 / Sakhir, Sprint race: order of arrival



POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Ralph Boschung Campos 41:50.597 2 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsports +10,846 3 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix +16.162 4 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS extension +24.494 5 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix +29.709 6 Jehan Daruvala MP Motorsports +30.901 7 Kush Maini Campos +41.541 8 Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin +43.065 9 Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin +44.135 10 Juan Manuel Correa Van Amersfoort +48.540 11 Jack Doohan Virtuosos +49.251 12 Arthur Leclerc DAMS extension +50.164 13 Roman Stanek trident +50.625 14 Jack Crawford Hitech +52.283 15 Oliver Bearman PRESS +53.752 16 Clement Novalak trident +54.507 17 Frederik Vesti PRESS +54.545 18 Roy Nissany PHM by Charouz +1:04.846 19 Brad Benavides PHM by Charouz +1:08.768 20 Isaac Hadjar Hitech +1:13.323 21 Amaury Cordeel Virtuosos +1:13,800 22 Richard Verschoor Van Amersfoort Retired

At the end of a race full of overtaking and entertainment, Formula 2 will be back tomorrow morning at 11:20 Italian for Race-2, with the two ART Grand Prix riders who will start from the front row. Leading the group will be Pourchaire, author of a surprising pole position and ahead of his teammate and compatriot, who will want to reconfirm himself after the podium conquered today in his absolute debut in F2.