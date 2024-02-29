F2 / Bahrain 2024, Qualifying: starting grid

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Kush Maini Invicta 1:41.696 2 Gabriel Bortoleto Invicta +0.219 3 Isack Hadjar Campos +0.242 4 Zane Maloney Rodin +0.286 5 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsport +0.294 6 Miyata returns Rodin +0.307 7 Zak O'Sullivan ART Grand Prix +0.318 8 Enzo Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort +0.374 9 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix +0.462 10 Taylor Barnard PHM AIX +0.511 11 Jack Crawford DAMS +0.591 12 Josep Maria Martì Campos +0.637 13 Paul Aron Hitech +0.644 14 Juan Manuel Correa DAMS +0.673 15 Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort +0.696 16 Franco Colapinto MP Motorsport +0.696 17 Richard Verschoor Trident +0.948 18 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Press +0.997 19 Oliver Bearman Press +1.014 20 Amaury Cordeel Hitech +1,249 21 Roman Stanek Trident +1,372 22 Joshua Durksen PHM AIX +1,457

Qualifying report

Exactly as in the first Formula 3 qualifying sessions, which ended with Dino Beganovic's first career pole position in the category, a similar result also materialized in Formula 2, for a celebration entirely dedicated Invicta. The British team has in fact conquered the entire front row of the Bahrain GPwith the best time set by the Indian Kush Maini. The 23-year-old, in his second championship in the cadet category of F1, got his first start at the pole in 1:41.696preceding his teammate by more than two tenths Gabriel Bortoletoreigning Formula 3 champion. The two drivers, in the final minutes of qualifying, managed to overtake the Campos team duo made up of Hadjar and Martì, with the French driver having to settle for third position. Nightmare debut, however, for Andrea Kimi Antonelli. The Bolognese, highly anticipated on the eve, was in fact unable to go beyond 18th place, still finishing ahead of his teammate Oliver Bearman. A result also fruit of set-up difficulties of Prema on the Sakhir circuit, unlike what happened in F3 with the aforementioned pole for Beganovic and 3rd place for Minì.

Upcoming events

This is therefore the starting grid, even if for the Tomorrow's Sprint Racescheduled at 3.15pm Italians, there will be the usual reversal of the top ten rankings. However, there will be no changes for the Feature Racescheduled at 11.30am on Saturday. Both races will be broadcast live on Sky Sport F1 (channel 207), as well as streaming on Now TV and Sky GO.