A weekend under the sign of Oliver Bearman. On the narrow streets of the Baku track, the Briton didn’t leave even a crumb to the competition, finishing in the lead every single session of the weekend. From first place in Friday’s free practice to victory in Sunday’s Feature Race, plus pole and success in the Sprint Race.

A complete triumph that made the Prema driver the first one capable of obtaining a double success during the same weekend during this season. With these two victories, Bearman also relaunches himself in the championship standings, climbing to fourth position with 41 points: before Azerbaijan, the youngster from the Ferrari Driver Academy had shown speed but without realizing the result.

Theo Pourchaire leads the standings, commanding with 65 points and five lengths ahead of Frederick Vesti. Third place for Ayumu Iwasa, despite himself author of a weekend to forget.

Frederik Vesti, Prema Racing, 2nd position, Oliver Bearman, Prema Racing, 1st position, and Jak Crawford, Hitech Pulse-Eight, 3rd position. Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sprint race: first Bearman victory arrives

After showing good performances in the first two rounds, even if they didn’t materialize in terms of points, in Baku finally Bearman was able to convert his speed into important points, obtaining his first success in the championship. A victory awaited and sought after, albeit arrived with a pinch of luck, because it came following an accident on the last restart which put those who had been the protagonists of the race up to that moment offside.

Having started from ninth position following the pole conquered on Friday, the Prema driver was called upon to make a comeback, immediately recovering a position due to Ralph Boschung’s contact against the barriers in the castle area. Lap after lap, Bearman began to move up the order, moving up to fourth place on lap 11 after overtaking Daruvala with the aid of the mobile wing.

The entry of the Safety Car due to Nissany’s accident forced a long period behind the safety car, leaving the drivers few laps to launch the final attack. But right on the restart, after having misjudged the braking point at the first braking point, those who had commanded the race up to that moment, Hauger and Martins, made the mistake by crashing into the barriers. A contact that allowed Bearman to climb up to second position, right behind his teammate Frederick Vesti: at that point, taking advantage of those few seconds allowed by the race direction before a new neutralization, the Briton launched the decisive attack out of turn four, thus finishing the race in first place.

Just behind the Ferrari Driver Academy driver were Vesti, completing the one-two Prema, and Jak Crawford, who thus obtained the third step of the podium avoiding the final chaos. The American driver precedes Kush Maini and Enzo Fittipaldi, fifth and sixth respectively, while Clement Novalak, Isack Hadjar and Roman Stanek closed the points.

On a track that put the drivers to the test, only eleven out of twenty-two cars made it to the finish line, with Pourchaire involved in the final crash.

Oliver Bearman, Prema Racing, 1st position Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Feature race: Bearman double

The Feature Race on Sunday morning was much quieter, with fewer episodes to report and a more linear race also in terms of action on the track. Starting from the pole obtained on Friday, the British driver had the race in hand for the entire race distance despite a quick exchange of positions between the third and fourth laps with Pourchaire. From that moment on, the Prema driver extended his lead on the group, protecting himself from any undercuts even during the pit stops; a sufficient gap that allowed him to secure the result.

The other two positions on the podium were decided in the final laps of the race, with a good maneuver by Enzo Fittipaldi, who started second, on Theo Pourchaire about five laps from the checkered flag. The Frenchman suffered from tire wear towards the end, while the Brazilian felt he still had a good margin in terms of degradation, enough to regulate the ART driver.

Oliver Bearman, Prema Racing, 1st position, Enzo Fittipaldi, Rodin Carlin, 2nd position, Theo Pourchaire, ART Grand Prix, 3rd position Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Off the podium was Victor Martins, who nonetheless made a good comeback after starting from the fourth row: he finished fourth not far from the podium area, even if he remained more of a spectator of the duel for a long time than Fittipaldi- Pourchaire what a leading actor. Behind him Frederick Vesti, who paid for the time lost in traffic after the pit stop, who arrived a few laps ahead of the rivals he was initially dueling with.

Sixth place for Kush Maini with Campos, who in turn precedes Dennis Haugur, author of a race in which he didn’t really shine. Excellent eighth position for Isack Hadjar, protagonist of a good comeback after starting from the back rows of the grid: in his case the reverse strategy, which led him to return to the pits on the 24th lap, gave the desired effects. Richard Verschoor and Jack Crawford concluded the points, while Arthur Leclerc finished in eleventh position.

An anonymous day for one of the title contenders, Ayumu Iwasa, who was also penalized by five seconds for an infringement committed under the Virtual Safety Car.