F2 / Red Bull Ring, Qualifying: starting grid

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix 1:14,643 2 Frederik Vesti PRESS +0.139 3 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix +0.170 4 Kush Maini Campos +0.215 5 Jack Doohan Virtuosos +0.217 6 Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin +0.310 7 Amaury Cordeel Virtuosos +0.344 8 Arthur Leclerc DAMS extension +0.347 9 Jehan Daruvala MP Motorsports +0.442 10 Jack Crawford Hitech +0.444 11 Richard Verschoor Van Amersfoort +0.485 12 Juan Manuel Correa Van Amersfoort +0.560 13 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsports +0.594 14 Roy Nissany PHM by Charouz +0.601 15 Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin +0.731 16 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS extension +0.826 17 Roman Stanek trident +0.859 18 Brad Benavides PHM by Charouz +1.007 19 Oliver Bearman PRESS +1.047 20 Clement Novalak trident +1.059 21 Isaac Hadjar Hitech +1.165 22 Ralph Boschung Campos +1.185

Golden Friday for the ART Grand Prix

Friday of great satisfactions at home ART Grand Prixboth as regards the results in Formula 3 and in Formula 2: while the French team took pole position with Grégoire Saucy in the first series, in the second it will see another of its drivers start from the first box of the starting grid as Victor Martinsauthor of the fastest lap in 1:14,643 and ahead of the championship leader Frederik Vesti, which curiously brings Prema to the front row as the Swede Beganovic did a few minutes earlier in F3. For Martins it is his second pole this season after the one achieved in Saudi Arabia

Martins unsurpassed

Thanks to the smaller number of single-seaters on the track compared to Formula 3 (3rd of the latter against the 22 of the maximum cadet category of F1), the session does not present the same difficulties seen in the other series, strongly influenced by heavy traffic conditions. As a result, the Red Bull Ring does not see such a large group of cars, with drivers able to set their fastest lap more easily. Among these, at least in the noble area of ​​the classification, the Hitech Isack Hadjar does not appear, returning to the pits at very low speed due to a mechanical problem. The greatest risk, however, remains that of exceeding the track limits, with laps canceled or even the display of black and white flags. In the final attempts, however, none of the drivers manages to surpass the performance of Victor Martins, already author of the best time in mid-qualifying and just over a tenth faster than Frederk Vesti, the current classification leader. The ART Grand Prix completes its party with Theo Pourchaire, in third position, while in the Sprint race Jehan Daruvala will start in front of everyone, protagonist of an error in his last lap which also compromised Enzo Fittipaldi’s performance.

Upcoming events

The starting grid will see the inversion of the top ten finishers for the race Sprint of tomorrowSaturday 1 July, which will start at 1.45pm. Today’s line-up will remain valid for the Feature Racesscheduled Sunday at 09.55am. Both tests will be broadcast live from Sky Sports F1channel 207.