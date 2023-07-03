As in Formula 3, the weather also offered extremely interesting races in Formula 2, especially in the sprint race, where Jack Crawford’s choice to start on slicks turned out to be the right one.

Richard Verschoor instead prevailed in the Feature Race, taking advantage of the alternative strategy and a pinch of luck with a Safety Car at the right moment to move up the standings and obtain a victory that had been missing since the beginning of 2022.

Frederick Vesti remains at the top of the classification, good at finishing on the podium in the Feature Race, while it was a weekend to forget for Theo Pourchaire, now second with twenty points. Third in the standings Ayumu Iwasa, only four points behind the Frenchman.

Sprint race: the choice of slicks pays off

Jak Crawford took his first Formula 2 victory in the sprint race in Austria on a gamble. In fact, the Hitech driver had started on slick tires despite the damp asphalt, but ended up quickly behind those who had instead bet on wet tyres.

Leclerc, who started on wet tyres, benefited from the additional grip by taking second place at the first corner, while Crawford’s slicks proved ineffective in the very first stage of the race, dropping to sixth place. Championship leader Frederik Vesti started ninth on wet tires and moved up to third halfway through the first lap.

But when the tarmac dried and the riders ahead made their pit stops, Crawford was able to recover positions and regained control on lap five.

Richard Verschoor, Ayumu Iwasa and Frederik Vesti Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Indeed, after a few laps the Safety Car came on e Theo Pourchaire, who was second, Vesti, Dennis Hauger, Brad Benavides and Oliver Bearman all pitted for dry tyres, although the Frenchman was handed a five-second time penalty for an unsafe release.

The safety car expired on lap five, but was restored almost immediately when Richard Verschoor, who had inherited the lead, spun in turn 1 and into the wall.

From there, the youngster from the Red Bull Academy was able to build a lead of nearly three seconds, thus taking his first championship win ahead of Victor Martins. In third position would have finished Novalak, who made an incredible comeback, taking advantage of pit stops and accidents. However, Novalak was disqualified after the race as his car’s rear tire pressure was below the required limit.

As a result, Isack Hadjar was promoted to the podium in third position, while Oliver Bearman moved up to eighth place for the final standings thus gaining one point. Among them were Correa in fifth place, Stanek, Hauger and Doohan.

Jack Crawford Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Feature race: Verschoor triumphs in front of his “home” crowd

Richard Verschoor took a stunning Formula 2 victory in Austria in front of what was a second home crowd as there were many Dutch fans at the Red Bull Ring who came to support Max Verstappen. The Dutch driver took Van Amersfoort Racing’s first win in F2 after lining up in 11th position on the alternative strategy, before a Safety Car arrived at the right moment to make the most of his racing tactics.

Although Frederik Vesti led for most of the 40 laps of the race, in fact, the entry of the safety car with 12 laps to go allowed Verschoor to make a stop, losing little time. Both he and Ayumu Iwasa (DAMS) made the most of the fresher tires and overtook Vesti on the penultimate lap, taking first and second positions, with the Prema driver finishing third.

This is VAR’s first F2 win, in his second season in the series, after Verschoor was disqualified from last year’s race for not keeping enough fuel for post-race checks. The Dutchman dedicated his victory to Dilano van ‘t Hoff, the 18-year-old Formula Regional driver who unfortunately lost his life on Saturday at Spa and whom Verschoor considered a good friend.

Victor Martins lined up on pole position for Sunday’s race, in much drier conditions than Saturday’s race, starting on the softs ahead of Vesti and Theo Pourchaire (ART).

Enzo Fittipaldi, Carlin Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

It was Vesti who sprinted from the start, quickly building up a lead over his title rival, with Kush Maini moving into third position for Campos Racing before being passed by Jack Doohan (Virtuosi). Vesti then stopped at the end of the tenth lap, passing the lead to the Rodin Carlin driver Enzo Fittipaldi, who had instead opted for the alternative strategy, starting on the soft tyres.

Vesti overtook those yet to pit stop, while Pourchaire followed, but on the older tyres, the young Sauber driver was passed by Doohan on the inside of turn 3 on lap 25. The safety car was brought in on lap 28 after Arthur Leclerc lost a tire that hadn’t been fitted correctly, bouncing the right rear tire on the track. Fittipaldi pitted under the safety car after an excellent stint, but his stop proved to be ill-timed and he emerged behind a group of drivers in ninth position.

A four-way battle for victory emerged between Vesti, Doohan, Verschoor and Iwasa (with the latter two having remounted), but the two who had opted for the alternative strategy had much fresher tires and easily passed both Vesti and Doohan.

Doohan finished fourth, his best result since Saudi Arabia, with Oliver Bearman fifth for Prema after a superb comeback. Fittipaldi settled for sixth after his strategy failed, while Pourchaire finished seventh after struggling with more worn tyres. Saturday’s sprint winner Jak Crawford, Martins and Jehan Daruvala (MP Motorsport) completed the top ten.