F2 / Red Bull Ring, Feature race: order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Richard Verschoor Van Amersfoort 56:31.050 2 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS extension +0.415 3 Frederik Vesti PRESS +1.921 4 Jack Doohan Virtuosos +2.222 5 Oliver Bearman PRESS +2,860 6 Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin +3.147 7 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix +6.714 8 Jack Crawford Hitech +7.348 9 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix +7.791 10 Jehan Daruvala MP Motorsports +9.343 11 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsports +9.528 12 Isaac Hadjar Hitech +9.915 13 Clement Novalak trident +11.594 14 Ralph Boschung Campos +13.020 15 Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin +14.622 16 Roy Nissany PHM by Charouz +15.054 17 Amaury Cordeel Virtuosos +17.355 18 Juan Manuel Correa Van Amersfoort +17.740 19 Brad Benavides PHM by Charouz +20.467 20 Kush Maini Campos Retired 21 Arthur Leclerc DAMS extension Retired 22 Roman Stanek trident Retired

Summary of the race

“Match ends when referee blows his whistle”: one of the most famous phrases ever in the world of Italian football uttered by Vujadin Boskov, coach of Sampdoria, champions of Italy in 1990-1991 and which has since become a warning to teams and players not only on the pitch, but also in other sports or even in life. Never take anything for granted. It was also seen this morning in the Formula 2 Feature Race at the Red Bull Ringin a race that initially seemed to reward the championship leader Frederik Vestiand which instead ended up in the hands of Richard Verschoorin his first success of the season.

A race that saw the Danish driver from Prema in the lead for almost all of the scheduled forty laps, able to take advantage of a bad start from the poleman Victor Martins to take the lead in front of Pourchaire, Doohan and to the same French of the ART Grand Prix. A classification situation that remained stable for over half the race, with the exception of Doohan’s overtaking on the other transalpine team rider on lap 25, at least until the big twist: three laps later, in fact, Race Direction first decreed the Virtual Safety Car for the retirement of Arthur Leclercthen converting it to Safety Car to the anger of Enzo Fittipaldi, who had delayed the mandatory pit stop as long as possible to try and get back into the fight for the Top-3. A choice that, on the contrary, has instead favored Verschoor and Iwasawho in the last five rounds took advantage of theirs fresher tires compared to the drivers at that moment on the podium to realize a good comeback, rekindling the spirit of a race up to that moment devoid of particular emotions, contrary to what happened previously in Formula 3.

The Dutchman of team Van Amersfoort and the Japanese of DAMS thus took advantage of a condition that suddenly became favorable not only to overtake Doohan and Pourchaire, but even to overcome an unreachable Vesti, taking first and second position respectively, with the Dane then 3 ° at the finish line. In this way, Verschoor conquers the first podium of the season and the first victory after last season’s inaugural round in Bahrain, with Vesti who consoles himself by keeping the championship leadership 20 points ahead of Pourchaire, who disastrously closes the race even in seventh position ahead of his teammate Martins, only 9th.

F2 | Drivers’ standings after Austria 2023 (Round 7)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Frederik Vesti PRESS 125 2 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 105 3 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS extension 101 4 Oliver Bearman PRESS 81 5 Richard Verschoor Van Amersfoort 75 6 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsports 60 7 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix 58 8 Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin 57 9 Jack Doohan Virtuosos 54 10 Kush Maini Campos 49 11 Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin 48 12 Jehan Daruvala MP Motorsports 41 13 Jack Crawford Hitech 38 14 Arthur Leclerc DAMS extension 36 15 Ralph Boschung Campos 33 16 Isaac Hadjar Hitech 24 17 Roman Stanek trident 11 18 Juan Manuel Correa Van Amersfoort 10 19 Clement Novalak trident 2 20 Roy Nissany PHM by Charouz 0 21 Amaury Cordeel Virtuosos 0 22 Brad Benavides PHM by Charouz 0

Constructors ranking

POS. TEAM POINTS 1 PRESS 206 2 ART Grand Prix 163 3 DAMS extension 137 4 Rodin Carlin 105 5 MP Motorsports 101 6 Van Amersfoort 85 7 Campos 82 8 Hitech 62 9 Virtuosos 54 10 trident 13 11 PHM by Charouz 0

Next appointment

After the Austrian weekend, Formula 2 will get back on track already on next weekend (from 7 to 9 July), this time on the historic English circuit of Silverstone. The appointment, the eighth out of a total of thirteen this season, will allow the top preparatory category of Formula 1 to enter the second half of the season, with all the results that from now on could prove decisive for the awarding of the drivers’ title and builders.