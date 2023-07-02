F2 / Red Bull Ring, Feature race: order of arrival
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Richard Verschoor
|Van Amersfoort
|56:31.050
|2
|Ayumu Iwasa
|DAMS extension
|+0.415
|3
|Frederik Vesti
|PRESS
|+1.921
|4
|Jack Doohan
|Virtuosos
|+2.222
|5
|Oliver Bearman
|PRESS
|+2,860
|6
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|Rodin Carlin
|+3.147
|7
|Theo Pourchaire
|ART Grand Prix
|+6.714
|8
|Jack Crawford
|Hitech
|+7.348
|9
|Victor Martins
|ART Grand Prix
|+7.791
|10
|Jehan Daruvala
|MP Motorsports
|+9.343
|11
|Dennis Hauger
|MP Motorsports
|+9.528
|12
|Isaac Hadjar
|Hitech
|+9.915
|13
|Clement Novalak
|trident
|+11.594
|14
|Ralph Boschung
|Campos
|+13.020
|15
|Zane Maloney
|Rodin Carlin
|+14.622
|16
|Roy Nissany
|PHM by Charouz
|+15.054
|17
|Amaury Cordeel
|Virtuosos
|+17.355
|18
|Juan Manuel Correa
|Van Amersfoort
|+17.740
|19
|Brad Benavides
|PHM by Charouz
|+20.467
|20
|Kush Maini
|Campos
|Retired
|21
|Arthur Leclerc
|DAMS extension
|Retired
|22
|Roman Stanek
|trident
|Retired
Summary of the race
“Match ends when referee blows his whistle”: one of the most famous phrases ever in the world of Italian football uttered by Vujadin Boskov, coach of Sampdoria, champions of Italy in 1990-1991 and which has since become a warning to teams and players not only on the pitch, but also in other sports or even in life. Never take anything for granted. It was also seen this morning in the Formula 2 Feature Race at the Red Bull Ringin a race that initially seemed to reward the championship leader Frederik Vestiand which instead ended up in the hands of Richard Verschoorin his first success of the season.
A race that saw the Danish driver from Prema in the lead for almost all of the scheduled forty laps, able to take advantage of a bad start from the poleman Victor Martins to take the lead in front of Pourchaire, Doohan and to the same French of the ART Grand Prix. A classification situation that remained stable for over half the race, with the exception of Doohan’s overtaking on the other transalpine team rider on lap 25, at least until the big twist: three laps later, in fact, Race Direction first decreed the Virtual Safety Car for the retirement of Arthur Leclercthen converting it to Safety Car to the anger of Enzo Fittipaldi, who had delayed the mandatory pit stop as long as possible to try and get back into the fight for the Top-3. A choice that, on the contrary, has instead favored Verschoor and Iwasawho in the last five rounds took advantage of theirs fresher tires compared to the drivers at that moment on the podium to realize a good comeback, rekindling the spirit of a race up to that moment devoid of particular emotions, contrary to what happened previously in Formula 3.
The Dutchman of team Van Amersfoort and the Japanese of DAMS thus took advantage of a condition that suddenly became favorable not only to overtake Doohan and Pourchaire, but even to overcome an unreachable Vesti, taking first and second position respectively, with the Dane then 3 ° at the finish line. In this way, Verschoor conquers the first podium of the season and the first victory after last season’s inaugural round in Bahrain, with Vesti who consoles himself by keeping the championship leadership 20 points ahead of Pourchaire, who disastrously closes the race even in seventh position ahead of his teammate Martins, only 9th.
F2 | Drivers’ standings after Austria 2023 (Round 7)
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Frederik Vesti
|PRESS
|125
|2
|Theo Pourchaire
|ART Grand Prix
|105
|3
|Ayumu Iwasa
|DAMS extension
|101
|4
|Oliver Bearman
|PRESS
|81
|5
|Richard Verschoor
|Van Amersfoort
|75
|6
|Dennis Hauger
|MP Motorsports
|60
|7
|Victor Martins
|ART Grand Prix
|58
|8
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|Rodin Carlin
|57
|9
|Jack Doohan
|Virtuosos
|54
|10
|Kush Maini
|Campos
|49
|11
|Zane Maloney
|Rodin Carlin
|48
|12
|Jehan Daruvala
|MP Motorsports
|41
|13
|Jack Crawford
|Hitech
|38
|14
|Arthur Leclerc
|DAMS extension
|36
|15
|Ralph Boschung
|Campos
|33
|16
|Isaac Hadjar
|Hitech
|24
|17
|Roman Stanek
|trident
|11
|18
|Juan Manuel Correa
|Van Amersfoort
|10
|19
|Clement Novalak
|trident
|2
|20
|Roy Nissany
|PHM by Charouz
|0
|21
|Amaury Cordeel
|Virtuosos
|0
|22
|Brad Benavides
|PHM by Charouz
|0
Constructors ranking
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|PRESS
|206
|2
|ART Grand Prix
|163
|3
|DAMS extension
|137
|4
|Rodin Carlin
|105
|5
|MP Motorsports
|101
|6
|Van Amersfoort
|85
|7
|Campos
|82
|8
|Hitech
|62
|9
|Virtuosos
|54
|10
|trident
|13
|11
|PHM by Charouz
|0
Next appointment
After the Austrian weekend, Formula 2 will get back on track already on next weekend (from 7 to 9 July), this time on the historic English circuit of Silverstone. The appointment, the eighth out of a total of thirteen this season, will allow the top preparatory category of Formula 1 to enter the second half of the season, with all the results that from now on could prove decisive for the awarding of the drivers’ title and builders.
