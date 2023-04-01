F2 / Melbourne, Sprint race: order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsports 40:03.429 2 Jack Doohan Hitech +1.120 3 Kush Maini Campos +1.716 4 Arthur Leclerc DAMS extension +2.064 5 Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin +2.447 6 Isaac Hadjar Hitech +2.842 7 Oliver Bearman PRESS +4.858 8 Frederik Vesti PRESS +5.299 9 Roy Nissany PHM by Charouz +5.591 10 Richard Verschoor Van Amersfoort +5.759 11 Clement Novalak trident +6.417 12 Amaury Cordeel Virtuosos +11.851 13 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS extension +12.395 14 Juan Manuel Correa Van Amersfoort +16.816 15 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix +36.640 16 Roman Stanek trident +37.222 17 Jehan Daruvala MP Motorsports +41.076 18 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix Retired 19 Brad Benavides PHM by Charouz Retired 20 Jack Doohan Virtuosos Retired 21 Ralph Boschung Campos Retired 22 Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin Retired

Strategy rewards Hauger

A particularly happy day for the team MP Motorsports in that of Melbourne, which after the success of Franco Colapinto in Formula 3 manages to establish itself also in Formula 2, in this case with Dennis Hauger. The Norwegian thus returns to the top step of the podium for the first time since the Baku round last year, doing so at the end of a complex race to decipher and with few overtakings, also characterized here by the long presence of the Safety Car.

Contrary to what happened in F3, with no less than four interventions, the safety car took to the track only once, and more specifically during the 14th lap. Up until that point, Hauger had defended his leadership ahead of Crawford and Maini, the latter protagonist of a brief duel with Leclerc for third position seven laps earlier, one of the few that took place during the race. The Safety, called by the Race Direction following the contact between Doohan and Correa (the latter penalized by 10 seconds), arrived just at a time when the first ones were crashing on the Albert Park circuit water drops, with some teams playing the tire change card while the Safety Car was in place. Among these was the ART Grand Prix, which called both of its drivers to the pits unlike the teams in the leading group, which instead opted for keep the tires dry. A choice, that of staying on the track, which later turned out to be correct, with the first four riders in the standings maintaining their positions during the last two laps, carried out regularly without Safety. In this way, Hauger won the Australian Sprint ahead of the aforementioned Crawford and Mainirespectively 2nd and 3rd. Among the riders who reached the finish line, the names of Enzo Fittipaldi and Ralph Boschung do not appear, protagonists of a spin in the same point of the track during the starting lap, which is why the start was subsequently delayed by 5 minutes.

Next appointment

With these results, Formula 2 will be back on track tomorrow morning for the holding of Feature Racesscheduled at 3:35 Italian. For the main event of the weekend , live on Sky Sports F1the starting grid will be the one determined by the outcome of Friday’s qualifying, held in wet track conditions and with Ayumu Iwasa author of the pole position. The Japanese, who reached the bottom of the group today due to a puncture in the opening laps, will start ahead of the two ART Grand Prix of Pourchaire and Martins, looking for redemption after today’s disappointing performance.