Announcement day in Formula 2. After Frederik Vesti’s passage from the ART Grand Prix to PREMA for next season, the awaited news of Arthur Leclerc’s category leap has also arrived.

The Ferrari Driver Academy driver will wear the colors of the DAMS team – the stable that took the last seasonal success in the Abu Dhabu Feature Race with Ayumu Iwasa – and will have the opportunity to settle in with the new team as early as this week on the occasion of the tests of the end of the season which will be held on the Yas Marina track from 23 to 25 November.

Leclerc will make his Formula 2 debut after two seasons spent in Formula 3 with the PREMA team during which he alternated promising performances with less convincing ones. In his final year in the category, Charles’ little brother finished sixth in the standings with only one win in the Silverstone Feature Race.

“I am delighted to move to Formula 2 with DAMS in 2023. They are a very successful team that have achieved excellent results in the championship and I hope to be part of them and continue the team’s success story,” said Leclerc.

“Charles Pic has done an amazing job to help the team get back to winning ways this season and I want to continue doing that next year. We have a lot of work to do before the new season starts in Bahrain in March and we I can’t wait to get behind the wheel at the Abu Dhabi tests.”

“It is fantastic that Arthur is joining DAMS for 2023,” said a satisfied DAMS team owner Charles Pic.

“We have seen his talent and ability throughout his career and in the last two years in F3 he has shown that he is capable of competing for victories. We are thrilled to have him in the car for post-season testing in Abu Dhabi to prepare for next season.”

“The team is aiming for a top season in 2023 and we have no doubts that the addition of Arthur will help us achieve our goals.”