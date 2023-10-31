Another new entry

Waiting for the conclusion of the championship Formula 2, with the last race scheduled for Abu Dhabi, the Circus cadet category is experiencing the first big news in view of next season. After the announcement of Andrea Kimi Antonelli in PREMA for 2024, another official announcement has arrived this time from the French team ART Grand Prixwho from the next championship will be able to count on the talent of the Briton Zak O’Sullivan.

Career progress

Member of Williams Driver Academy since last year, the 18-year-old of Irish origins had moved to the Grove court after his success in GB3 in 2021, which was decisive for his arrival in Formula 3. After a debut season with Carlin, characterized by two podiums and a pole position, his performances have improved significantly this season at the wheel of PRESSwith four successes and, above all, with the title of vice-champion of the category. A step that pushed the ART Grand Prix to focus on him for 2024.

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 ART Grand Prix is ​​pleased and proud to announce Williams Driver Academy @ZakOSullivan as its new recruit for 2024 #F2 season 💥 Finishing runner-up in 2023 #F3 championship, Zak represents a real strength for the team 👊🏼🔥 📸 @WilliamsRacing pic.twitter.com/iJDhnXtRkY — ART Grand Prix (@ARTGP) October 31, 2023

Waiting for the debut

After the official announcement from Williams and the French team, O’Sullivan commented enthusiastically on the new challenge that awaits him, all while awaiting his debut during the post-season tests also scheduled in Abu Dhabi: “I am delighted to join forces with ART Grand Prix for the 2024 FIA Formula 2 season – he has declared – the team has clearly demonstrated that it has all the characteristics to win, so I can’t wait to get started. ART has already made me feel welcome. 2024 will be an exciting year and I am ready for the challenge.”