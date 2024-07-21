After Silverstone, Antonelli repeats himself. If yesterday the opposite strategy to some rivals had made him drop back after a first part of the race spent in the top positions, given the more marked degradation of the soft compound compared to the hard over the long distance, today the inverted strategy was one of the aspects that allowed the Italian to take the victory in the Feature Race.

Starting from seventh on the grid, but as the driver further up the grid to start with the harder tyres, Antonelli immediately managed to gain a few positions at the start, climbing up to fifth place at the end of the first lap. A comeback also aided by the error of Paul Aron who, starting from pole, ended up locking up in turn one, thus sliding back. A hard blow for the Estonian, especially considering that his main rival for the championship, Isack Hadjar, had been forced to start from the pit lane.

Aron was the unwilling protagonist of the first Safety Car, when he came into contact during the seventh lap with Zane Maloney, one of the title contenders. This forced those drivers who had started on the soft to stop during the neutralization period, promoting Antonelli, who on the contrary had started with the reverse strategy on the hard, to the lead of the Grand Prix.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Prema Racing Photo by: Prema Powerteam

Incidentally, the Italian himself had actually made a beautiful overtaking move a few laps ago in the fast sequence of the second sector, on Maloney himself, another of those rivals who were potentially dangerous over the long distance, given that, like the Prema driver, the Carlin driver had also started with the harder compound.

With the race restarted on lap 10, Antonelli immediately began to push, gaining several seconds on the drivers behind him, but it was clear that, without another Safety Car, it would be very difficult to close the gap he would have incurred after his stop and, consequently, aim for victory. With about fifteen laps to go, however, the stroke of luck arrived, as the safety car was called back onto the track due to a bad accident involving Amaury Cordeel on turn 4. Fortunately, despite the big impact against the barriers, the Hitech driver did not suffer any physical consequences.

Taking advantage of the neutralization period, Antonelli returned to the pits and came out in fifth position but with tyres that were not only fresher but also softer than his rivals, knowing that the first laps of the stint would be crucial to achieving the triumph. The Prema driver immediately took advantage of the tyre advantage, overtaking Dennis Hauger and Enzo Fittipaldi in a single lap, before completing the job by overtaking Gabriel Bortoleto and Victor Martins in the following laps.

At that point, Antonelli continued to extend his lead, until he gained an advantage that reached about twelve seconds, demonstrating how much more effective he was than his rivals with the fresher tyres at the end. The emotion as soon as he got out of the car, with those fists in the air, is perhaps the most suitable representation to explain how much this victory means to the Prema standard-bearer, who up until now has lived a year of alternating phases, between difficult moments and phases with a little more satisfaction. And it is precisely on this last theme that the Italian has focused his attention, in the hope that the latest results can represent a sort of impetus in the search for greater consistency.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Prema Racing Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“I feel great. It was a great race, I managed to make up some positions at the start. From the beginning of the race I felt that the pace was there, we were a bit lucky with the Safety Car, but we managed everything very well and I think we deserved it, because today the pace was very good”.

“I was a bit worried at the beginning, because with the Safety Car everyone stopped, but when the second Safety Car came out, I knew it was my moment, I knew I had to do some overtaking in the first part of the stint because I had more grip. I’m very happy.”

“It was an emotional win, we struggled a bit during the season, but we are growing. I think today shows what we can do, I am really proud and happy for the team, because we deserve it. We hope to continue like this in the next races”.

Joining him on the podium were Victor Martins, who rode a good race following some recent good performances, a positive sign for the Frenchman, as well as Richard Verschoor, who won the sprint race yesterday before being disqualified.

Victor Martins, Grand Prix ART Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Behind them, an excellent Bortoleto, protagonist in the final moments of a fight with Verschoor, followed by Fittipaldi, Hauger and Maini. Also noteworthy is the good eighth place of the debutant Miyata, capable of recovering ten positions compared to the starting grid position, followed by Barnard, also author of a good comeback, and Villagomez.

Hadjar, who reluctantly started from the pit lane after a problem before the start of the race, tried to climb the standings but, like others, suffered the second entry of the Safety Car when his rivals were able to stop, saving part of the pit time, an aspect that allowed those who had stopped to overtake him. The Frenchman thus finished in 18th place and out of the points zone.

Due to the problems of the leaders in the standings, Antonelli has fallen from ninth to sixth in the drivers’ standings, 55 points behind the top spot. Hadjar remains at the top of the standings, with an 18-point advantage over Aron unchanged, with both having zero points. Bortoleto took advantage of this, overtaking Maloney to move up to third, 30 points behind the top.