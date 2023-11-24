F2 / Yas Marina, Qualifying: starting grid

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Jack Doohan Virtuous 1:35.567 2 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix +0.224 3 Kush Maini Campos +0.409 4 Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin +0.498 5 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS +0.518 6 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsport +0.601 7 Richard Verschoor Van Amersfoort +0.660 8 Isack Hadjar Hitech +0.663 9 Frederik Vesti PRESS +0.707 10 Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin +0.715 11 Juan Manuel Correa Van Amersfoort +0.757 12 Roy Nissany PHM by Charouz +0.806 13 Arthur Leclerc DAMS +0.810 14 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix +0.870 15 Roman Stanek Trident +0.882 16 Ralph Boschung Campos +0.936 17 Oliver Bearman PRESS +1,053 18 Amaury Cordeel Virtuous +1,081 19 Jack Crawford Hitech +1,151 20 Franco Colapinto MP Motorsport +1,664 21 Paul Aron Trident +1,824 22 Joshua Mason PHM by Charouz +2,592

Chronicle of the qualification

After a long wait that began at the end of the Italian GP in Monza, Formula 2 has finally returned to the track Abu Dhabi for the last stage of the season, decisive for the awarding of the title. Before qualifying, the championship saw a three-way fight between Pourchaire, Vesti and Iwasa, with the Frenchman leading by 25 and 39 points respectively over the Dane and the Japanese, all three of whom had also recently participated in PL1 in Formula 1. The test , however, has reserved a surprise that could rekindle hopes for Vesti, given the disappointing performance of Pourchaire. The ART Grand Prix driver was in fact unable to go beyond the 14th position, with this outcome potentially having repercussions on the defense of his leadership. In both tomorrow’s Sprint race and Sunday’s Feature race, the Sauber Academy driver will start from the same position, unlike his two direct rivals, who instead managed to place their cars in the top-10. Specifically, Iwasa scored the 5th time, while Vesti finished in ninth position. While for the DAMS pilot there will be no more arithmetic chances in order to aim for the championship victory, the 21-year-old from the Mercedes Junior Team will instead have the opportunity to start from front row in the Sprint due to the reversal of the top ten classified on the grid. As a result, the Yas Marina circuit will be able to offer him a great comeback opportunity. Positive protagonist Jack Doohanwith the Australian pilot author of second pole position of the season in 1:35.567 and two tenths ahead of Victor Martins.

Appointment with the races

With this outcome, starting from pole position in the Sprint race it will be on Saturday Enzo Fittipaldi, 10th today and immediately behind Vesti, with whom he will thus share the front row. The race will take place like this tomorrow at 1.20pm Italian, with Sky Sports F1 which will guarantee live coverage of the event. The grand finale, however, will take place Sunday 26 November at 10.15amwith the Feature Race which will prove decisive for the title and will at the same time close the chapter of these cars, which will change face from 2024 with the introduction of numerous technical-aerodynamic innovations.