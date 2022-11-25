It ended at Abu Dhabi the third and last day of the postseason tests of the championship of Formula 2, marked above all by the surprises given away by newcomers in the category. In fact, in the last scheduled session, the signature on the absolute best time was placed by the French of the ART Grand Prix Victor Martinsdebuting in the series. The reigning Formula 3 champion stopped the clock at 1:35.908, doing better than Dennis Hauger and Jack Doohanrespectively the fastest in the first and second day.

First day, November 23rd

Coinciding with the conclusion of the post-season tests in Formula 1, the cadet category kicked off its sessions on Wednesday morning, immediately closed under the banner of Dennis Hauger. The Norwegian, making his absolute debut with the MP Motorsport team, the new constructors’ champion, was the first to go under the minute and 37 seconds barrier, signing the best time in 1:36.821. Also thanks to the display of three red flags, this chronometric reference remained unbeaten throughout the morning, improved only in the afternoon by Richard Verschoor. Taking advantage of the more favorable conditions of the track, the Dutchman of Van Amersfoort set the fastest lap of the afternoon and all day in 1:36,395finishing at the top of the virtual podium in front of the two Premas of Frederik Vesti and Oliver Bearman, with the Dane just 0.3s behind.



Second day, November 24th

The great protagonist of the second round was instead the New Zealander Jack Doohanteam driver Virtuosos and Junior Academy Alpine in F1. The 19-year-old, author of three victories in 2022, in fact closed the morning with a time of 1:35,990, first ever in these postseason tests to go under one minute and 36 seconds. This time then remained unbeaten throughout the rest of the day, with Doohan thus finishing in the lead ahead of Jehan Daruvala and Ayumu Iwasa, respectively 170 and 175 thousandths apart. To underline the surprising performance of rookie Kush Maini, 6th with Campos and first among the rookies.

Third day, November 25th

Speaking of rookies, the third and final day of post-season tests ended with the best time of the reigning Formula 3 champion, i.e. Victor Martins. The young Frenchman not only denied Doohan the possibility of repeating himself as the fastest driver (betting him and his teammate Theo Pourchaire, all within a tenth of a second) but he also achieved the fastest lap of all three days of testingmore precisely in 1:35,908. Maini’s performance was still excellent, author of the best time in the afternoon but not enough to be able to obtain the leadership of the day. In this way, with the conclusion of Day-3 of the post-season tests, Formula 2 definitively says goodbye to 2022, making an appointment for 2023 from 14 to 16 Februarydays in which the first ones will take place pre-season testing in Bahrain.

