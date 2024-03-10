Don't say it too soon…Mercedes protégé and F1A winner Doriane Pin loses her resounding victory in Saudi Arabia due to a blunder.

This weekend was marked by the second F1 race of the year. However, the brand new F1 Academy season also kicked off in Jeddah. After all, if there is one country that is suitable to put a women's championship in the spotlight, it is Saudi Arabia. The ladies were allowed to sink their teeth into the incredibly cool Djedda Corniche circuit. A job where you are real cojones must have for.

20-year-old Doriane Pin appeared to have the most testosterone flowing through her veins. The Mercedes protégé was the fastest in the field all weekend. Fastest in free practice, P1 in the first qualifying, P1 in the second qualifying, P1 in the first race and P1 in the second race. A Verstappenesque perfect weekend… Until the FIA ​​decided to take away the second victory. How come?

Well, after the checkered flag fell, Doriane sped through the circuit like a jerk. The young crack nose simply couldn't stop. After some time the team came on the radio with the question 'erm…Doriane, what are you actually doing?'. Then the penny dropped and Doriane immediately blamed the team 'You didn't tell me anything!'. This could well become a major event in motorsport.

It turned out that Doriane had missed the checkered flag and had not been counting herself. We can imagine the latter. Second man woman and new winner Abbi Pulling supported Doriane in a very collegial manner. According to her, the finish flag was not clearly visible. Nevertheless, after five hours of deliberation, the match management was adamant. Pin was given 20 seconds, dropping all the way to P9.

The Dutch Maya Weug, who competes for Prema/Ferrari, finished third in both races. In the second race she was promoted to P2 due to Pin's penalty. Emily de Heus, who plays for Red Bull, was less successful and finished both races in twelfth. Pulling now suddenly leads the championship, ahead of Weug and Pin.

Many people on the webz are complaining about the FIA's decision. But yes, barking loudly after the finish is of course potentially really dangerous. There is usually also a sea of ​​yellow flags after the finish. In this case there were never any dangerous moments, but a child could have crossed the road. So the punishment is 'logical' in that light. If Pin pays more attention, she will probably still become champion. After all, the speed was good.

This article F1A race winner loses victory due to gigantic blunder first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#F1A #race #winner #loses #victory #due #huge #blunder