American company Top Aces could be a temporary solution, until Ukrainian pilots finish training on F16s

The G7 just ended brought a breath of What’s new in the Ukrainian crisis: the much coveted modern western fighters, the F16, a multi-role fighter model which became operational in 1979, will be able to be used by the Ukrainian air force. At the current state of information Biden did not authorize the sale of these models by the American aircraft fleet but, somewhat as happened for the MBT Leopard tanks Germans, the allies will be able to supply the hunt for Ukraine.



READ ALSO: G7, Italy in the jet coalition: training. More time on the Silk Road

On paper an important step to resolve, according to Zelensky, there Ukrainian crisis; in true a potential migraine of logistics and spare parts equal to that of the American Abrams tanks (delivery of which is not expected before September, even if promised in March). Let’s reflect.

See also Kissinger changed his mind on Ukraine's accession to NATO F16 fighter



READ ALSO: G7, Meloni takes time on the F-16s. No of Lega and Fi. But arms exports are flying

What are F16s

For anyone born in the 80s-90s it is difficult not to know the F16. Created thanks to an unusual consortium made up of the USA, Belgium, Denmark, Holland, Portugal and Norway this multi-role fighter has fought all American democratic missions, starting with the first Iraq war of Bush the father, in 1991. Today it is a widely used aircraft among NATO members and American strategic allies such as Israel and Saudi Arabia. The great advantage of this platform, which has undergone numerous modernisations, is its flexibility which allows for a broad spectrum of missions: from aerial interceptions to tactical bombing of mobile and immobile targets.

Even assuming that the F16s arrive in Ukraine in October they are unlikely to be useful, as air support, to the much-heralded Zelensky counter-offensive in the spring (which it is now estimated will be renamed autumn, due to the continuous delays). At the Guardian they estimate that the aircraft could be a useful support to keep the Ukrainian skies cleaner from Russian fighters and helicopters.

The need to have fourth generation fighters (among which the mentioned F16) is linked to the modern NATO western war doctrine: it implies a vital link between air support and ground advance of armored troops.

There availability of F16 fighters is problematic, due to the logistics involved in getting them to Ukraine. The main problem, however, is the pilot training time. However, there is a solution which, however risky, could be decisive for providing at least a part of the hunt in a short time: Top Aces.

I state that from now on it is a hypothesis of the writer, and that, officially as far as I know, there are no agreements between the US government and this private company to provide services, pilots and/or aircraft to Ukraine.

Subscribe to the newsletter

