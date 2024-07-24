Home page politics

From: Lukas Rogalla

A Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Izmail has triggered alarm in Romania. Fighter jets are also being deployed as a precaution.

Tulcea – Russia attacked port facilities in the city of Ismail in southern Ukraine with drones on the night of Wednesday (24 July). Three people were injured. Rescue workers were deployed, reported Reuters with reference to local authorities.

What is particularly tricky about the story is that the city of Ismail lies directly on the border with NATO-Country Romania. On the other bank of the Danube lies the village of Plauru. Romania reacted immediately – and sent fighter jets to the air.

Airspace surveillance in Romania: F-16 fighter jets take off in the NATO country

“At 02:19, two F-16s of the Romanian Air Force took off from the air base in Borcea to monitor the situation in the airspace,” said a statement from the Romanian Ministry of Defense. “The fighter jets returned to the base at around 04:20.” Videos from Romania, shared on Xare said to show the drone attack in Ismail.

The Kyiv-Post also reports that explosions were reported from the impact of three Russian kamikaze drones in Niculițel, seven kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The crew of an IAR-330 helicopter reportedly confirmed that the drones fell to the ground and caught fire. However, Bucharest has not yet confirmed that Russian drones have hit Romania, the report says.

An F-16 fighter jet takes off from the military airfield in Borcea, Romania (photo from 2019). © Daniele Faccioli/Imago

The Ministry of Defense in Romania has announced that it will send a team to Plauru to search for wreckage of downed drones that may have fallen on Romanian territory, reports the Ukrainian PravdaThe search will continue throughout Wednesday. The portal also reports that an air raid warning has been issued for settlements in the Tulcea area, near Plauru.

Russia repeatedly attacks Ukraine’s Danube port – right on the border with Romania

This is not the first incident in Romania since the beginning of the Ukraine War. In the past year, several Debris of suspected Russian drones in Romania found – but not intentionally, as Romanian investigators stated. The target of Russian attacks in the region, often with Shahed drones, is usually the Danube port in Ismail, Ukraine.

The largest NATO military base in Europe is to be built in Romania. The cost of building the base is estimated at 2.5 billion euros, and the base is to accommodate more than 10,000 soldiers. The base is primarily intended to increase operational readiness and security against Russia.

This summer, Ukraine is expected to launch its first F-16 missions against Russia’s invading army. (lrg)