Making a bad purchase with a Ferrari F12berlinetta is possible.

Import exotic Italian thoroughbreds through an auction. You just have to dare. Our colleague @RubenPriest doesn’t turn his hand around and gets a Maserati from Sweden through an auction. Of course. In that case it all went well. Apart from a few small things, his GranTurismo in the special MC Stradale version is completely perfect.

For a Frenchman, things went a bit differently. He bought a Ferrari F12 through the Dutch Tuned Imports and that did not go entirely smoothly, despite the purchase price of more than 150,000 euros.

Defective bin (and a lot of misery)

The F12 had to be in real top condition and you can of course feel it coming a bit: that was not the case. The Italian supercar was far from factory new. There were some things going on with me. The cooling system was not functioning, the engine had some issues and oh yes: the gearbox was defective. The paint was also not in the best condition.

Of course, there was also no wood of history. Initially it was supposed to be an import from Germany, but in the end that was not the case. No, the car came from Kuwait.

In most cases you are on your own. The brand new Ferrari F12 owner wanted to cancel the sale, but the seller did not want to know anything about it. Ferrari owners often have enough money to hire a lawyer and that is exactly what happened.

buy back Ferrari F12berlinetta

According to the seller, all damage was after the purchase. Since the F12 had only been driven for 200 km, the judge did not agree for a change. In addition, the seller suggested that the transmission could also be fixed for 10 grand. The court did not find that a valid argument either. The selling party must return the one and a half tons and take back the Fezza.

A little nuance: one and a half tons for an F12berlinnetta is really very little. For somewhat reasonable copies, the party starts at two tons and increases rapidly as the mileage decreases.

To stay in the better Quote atmosphere, check out the Autoblog driving test with occasional test driver Sjoerd van Stokkum (what beautiful curls that man has!):

Through: Quotenet

